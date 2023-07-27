New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 27th, 2023

It’s time to take a look at all the new releases that have hit Netflix so far this week. Below, we’ll look through our top three picks of the week so far, plus the full list of all 15 new movies, five new series, and a new game.

A few big titles still left to come this week, including the new animated series Captain Fall hitting tomorrow. We’ll also see Hidden Strike starring John Cena and Jackie Chan arriving on the service tomorrow.

As always, an expanded version of the list below complete with artwork, trailers, and more info about each respective title can be found on our What’s new on Netflix hub.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for July 27th

Paradise (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: German

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Boris Kunz, Tomas Jonsgården, Indre Juskute

Cast: Numan Acar, Iris Berben, Aleyna Cara

Writer: Simon Amberger, Peter Kocyla, Boris Kunz

Runtime: 116 min / 1h 56m

Netflix’s big new German-language sci-fi offering lands today and it’s been on our watch queue for quite some time.

MovieWeb wasn’t a huge fan of it when it published its review a week ago, saying that while it has the foundations of a brilliant sci-fi thriller, it doesn’t do much with it.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“A man sees the dark side of the time-manipulating biotech company he works for when a crushing debt forces his wife to give up 40 years of her own life.”

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Tomek Baginski

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra

Writer: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Episodes 6, 7, and 8 (also known as Henry Cavill’s last hurrah as Geralt) have just dropped onto Netflix, rounding out the third season of The Witcher.

Kicking off the new season, the hunt for Ciri seemingly comes to a head as sides are chosen, and enemies are unmasked with war looming for the Continent.

Alongside adding the final batch of episodes today, Netflix dropped another companion documentary for the series. The 30-minute documentary takes you behind the scenes on the third season’s production.

Big Eyes (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz, Danny Huston

Writer: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski

Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m

Rewinding to the beginning of the week, we saw the BAFTA-nominated movie Big Eyes return to the streaming service.

Last seen on Netflix a little earlier in the year, the movie is about an artist struggling to get out of her husband’s shadow.

We should also note that if you’re on Netflix’s advertising tier, this movie isn’t available for you to watch.

The Rolling Stone gave the movie a glowing review back in December 2014, concluding, “For all its tonal shifts and erratic pacing, the film is Burton’s heartfelt tribute to the yearning that drives even the most marginalized artist to self-expression no matter what the hell anyone thinks.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

15 New Movies Added Today

Big Eyes (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Dream (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in a global tournament — despite a cranky coach.

– TV-14 – Korean – Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in a global tournament — despite a cranky coach. Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Improve your strength and endurance with detailed and diverting exercise routines led by Nike’s fitness experts and professional soccer players.

– TV-G – English – Improve your strength and endurance with detailed and diverting exercise routines led by Nike’s fitness experts and professional soccer players. Happiness for Beginners (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – At a crossroads after her divorce, a schoolteacher ventures toward a fresh start in life — and love — when she signs up for a grueling group hiking trip.

– TV-14 – English – At a crossroads after her divorce, a schoolteacher ventures toward a fresh start in life — and love — when she signs up for a grueling group hiking trip. Maamannan (2023) – TV-MA – Tamil – A veteran statesman and his son are pulled into a violent power struggle when a cold-blooded political scion pursues a vengeful rise.

– TV-MA – Tamil – A veteran statesman and his son are pulled into a violent power struggle when a cold-blooded political scion pursues a vengeful rise. Making The Witcher: Season 3 (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Flesh monsters. Ice-skating. Fight training. Venture behind the scenes of “The Witcher” with this inside look at Season 3’s storylines, stunts and stars.

– TV-14 – English – Flesh monsters. Ice-skating. Fight training. Venture behind the scenes of “The Witcher” with this inside look at Season 3’s storylines, stunts and stars. Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From awkward lap dances to the intimacy of letting one rip in front of a spouse, comedian Mark Normand unloads in this rapid-fire stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – From awkward lap dances to the intimacy of letting one rip in front of a spouse, comedian Mark Normand unloads in this rapid-fire stand-up special. Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and an unyielding quest for justice.

– TV-MA – English – July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and an unyielding quest for justice. Paradise (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German Republic of South Ah Sh**t (2023) – TV-MA – English – This variety show features some of South Africa’s top comedians and celebrities in sketches parodying stereotypes, pop culture and race relations.

– TV-MA – English – This variety show features some of South Africa’s top comedians and celebrities in sketches parodying stereotypes, pop culture and race relations. Tears of the Sun (2003) – R – English – When a coup plunges Nigeria into bloodshed, a Navy SEAL must rescue a doctor working in the jungle — and all the people in her care.

– R – English – When a coup plunges Nigeria into bloodshed, a Navy SEAL must rescue a doctor working in the jungle — and all the people in her care. The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Between 1998 and 2005, a wave of murders targeting elderly women hit Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Between 1998 and 2005, a wave of murders targeting elderly women hit Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect. The Murderer (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – After a series of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect.

– TV-MA – Thai – After a series of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect. Today We’ll Talk About That Day (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Indonesian – The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About Today.”

– TV-14 – Indonesian – The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to “One Day We’ll Talk About Today.” Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – The James Webb Telescope stirs imaginations with vivid photos of distant galaxies. This documentary tracks its historic journey from inception to launch.

5 New TV Series Added

Baki Hanma (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – To gain the skills he needs to surpass his powerful father, Baki enters Arizona State Prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained.

– TV-MA – Japanese – To gain the skills he needs to surpass his powerful father, Baki enters Arizona State Prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained. Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies in training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.

– TV-Y – English – From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies in training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings. Sintonia (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion. The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 7) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Teams of the UK’s most talented pastry chefs compete to be crowned the crème de la crème, but only one duo can rise to the top.

– TV-PG – English – Teams of the UK’s most talented pastry chefs compete to be crowned the crème de la crème, but only one duo can rise to the top. The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

1 New Game Added

The Queens Gambit Chess – Available on both Android and iOS

Netflix Top 10s for July 27th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Sweet Magnolias They Cloned Tyrone 2 Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 3 Quarterback Ride Along 4 Suits Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine 5 Too Hot to Handle The Out-Laws 6 The Lincoln Lawyer Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 7 Survival of the Thickest Bird Box Barcelona 8 The Witcher The Boss Baby 9 Five Star Kitchen: Britain’s Next Great Chef The Deepest Breath 10 Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse Sing 2

