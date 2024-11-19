‘Physical 100’ Season 3 Renewal Confirmed and Coming 2025

Netflix has announced that its intense unscripted reality series Physical 100 has been renewed for a third season and will return to screens sometime in 2025.

Physical 100 has been one of the most successful South Korean reality shows, and one of Netflix’s most intriguing series centered on sport competition.

The unscripted reality series pits 100 of South Korea’s most physically fit individuals in contests of strength, speed, and endurance, fighting for the crown of being South Korea’s fittest. Everyone brings their competitive edge to the contest, from Olympians to bodybuilders, wrestlers, firefighters, and former military personnel.

The series’ creator, Jang Ho-Gi, has been teasing a slight change to the format, which could see competitors outside of South Korea participate in the series:

“Since I first developed the show, we talked about expanding it on a country-by-country basis. So I do have in mind that I want to introduce completely new formats and content with participants from other countries, demonstrating a completely new structure.”

Jang Ho-Gi has also revealed that in the third season, they may also reintroduce competitors seen in the first and second seasons:

“Also, there are participants from season one and two who the viewers are interested in seeing again. So I’m also open to exploring the idea of bringing them back to show a different side of them.”

When is Physical 100 season 3 coming to Netflix?

With the renewal of the series, Netflix has confirmed that Physical 100 will be returning sometime in 2025.

Are you excited for another season of Physical 100? Let us know in the comments below!