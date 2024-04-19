Cesc Gay to Direct Spanish Feature Film ’53 Domingos’ For Netflix

Netflix announced three new Spanish films throughout the week, including the final one today – a new drama called 53 Domingos. It’s based on an award-winning stage play.

The feature film, which hasn’t been given a preliminary release date or window, is set to be directed by Cesc Gay. The writer/director is known for titles like The People Upstairs, Stories Not to be Told, and Truman.

As mentioned, the cast includes Carmen Machi, best known for playing Aída García in the TV series 7 vidas. Other well-known roles include movies Talk to Her and The Bar. Javier Cámara is probably best known for Talk to Her and Bad Education. He can also be found in Netflix’s Narcos, where he was introduced in season 3. Finally, Javier Gutierrez is best known for movie roles such as Marshland and The Motive.

The logline for the film is as follows:

“Three brothers meet to discuss what to do with their father (86) who has started showing strange behaviors. Do they take him to a nursing home? Does he move with one of them? A polite family meeting will end up in an unexpected and hilarious fight that gets out of control.”

The other two movies announced this week were La Desconocida, a new film from writer Rosa Montero, a crime drama about an inspector teaming up with a French police officer to investigate a case of an unidentified woman found in Barcelona.

The second, announced on April 16th, was a new political thriller called Un Fantasma En La Batalla with J.A. Bayona, best known for his recent Netflix movie Society of the Snow, on board to produce.

Netflix Spain was also given a special mention by Ted Sarandos in the Netflix Q1 Earnings Interview yesterday, praising their lineup of hits as of late alongside Netflix UK. Berlin, Society of the Snow, and Alpha Males were all given nods.

We’ve got more on Netflix’s upcoming slate of Spanish movies and series in our preview here.

Will you check out 53 Domingos when it releases on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.