True Crime Docuseries ‘Heist’ Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Coming to Netflix in July 2021 is the incredibly exciting new true-crime docuseries, Heist. The series is centred around three incredibly daring and famous heists that took place in recent memory, which will see dramatic reenactments of what happened, and interviews from the very people that pulled them off.

Heist is produced by Dirty Robber, the prodcuers behind Netflix’s academy award winning Best Short Film, Two Distant Strangers.

The exciting new crime-docuseries will chronicle the events of three famous heists in recent American history;

Sex Magick Money Murder – A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash.

– A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. The Money Plane – An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport… and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it.

– An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport… and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. The Bourbon King – A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history.

Each episode will see dramatic reanenacments of the heists, along with original interviews featuring the very people that conducted the jobs.

When is the Heist season 1 Netflix release date?

The first season of Heist is coming to Netflix on Thursday, July 14th, 2021.

What is the episode count, and who is directing the series?

The series will have a total of six episodes, with the heists recieiving two episodes each. Directing duties will be split between Derek Doneen, Martin Desmond Roe, and Nick Frew, all three of which will take charge of a single heist.

