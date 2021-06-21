It’s been a year since the final season of NBC’s Blindspot wrapped up with its fifth season however recently has begun popping up on Netflix. So, are seasons 1-5 of Blindspot on Netflix where you live? Let’s take an updated look.

Premiering all the way back in 2015, the show was one of the best shows NBC had in quite some time. It averaged 10.8 million viewers for its first season but eventually dwindled down considerably.

The series was created by Martin Gero and eventually ran for exactly 100 episodes on the network. It stars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, and Audrey Esparza.

Since the show has wrapped, there’s been plenty of speculation about the show returning some form after an incredibly cryptic final episode.

Where is Blindspot on Netflix?

Multiple regions are now streaming Blindspot. Some regions, mainly those in Latin American regions, received new seasons of the show annually from 2016. According to Unogs, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina are all streaming the show.

In a surprise addition (which could mean more Netflix regions are on the way) Netflix Canada managed to secure the streaming rights to the show in full in June 2021.

Will Blindspot be on Netflix in the United States?

The answer is possibly but not quite yet.

Hulu currently is the streaming home to Blindspot with all five seasons. Hulu received the show in both a catch-up capacity and now in full.

As we’ve mentioned, the show is distributed by Warner Brothers Television. That means that eventually (a few years after the finale based on previous WB Television titles) the rights will come up again.

Now, you would think that HBO Max is the primary home for any new WB TV show, however, that’s not always been the case (see Manifest for example).

Long story short, when the rights come up, it could go to Netflix but our thinking is eventually it’ll swap from Hulu over to HBO Max but we’ll keep you posted.

Will Blindspot be on other Netflix regions?

We’ll just touch on a couple of other regions.

Netflix UK isn’t streaming the show but Sky Witness (and NowTV) are streaming seasons 3-5 as of June 2021.

In Australia, the show is exclusively available on 7Plus.

Would you like to see Blindspot on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.