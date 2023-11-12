‘Dampyr’ Movie is Coming to Netflix US in November 2023

For fans of international cinema arriving on Netflix, you can look forward to the major Italian-produced horror fantasy film, Dampyr, set to land on the US Netflix specifically on November 22nd, 2023.

The movie first hit theaters in October 2022. Unfortunately, it did not perform as expected, debuting as the 12th biggest movie in week one at the Italian box office, dropping to 15th in week two, and falling out of the top 20 by week three, according to MyMovies.it.

Despite originating from Italy, there’s no need to worry about subtitles (although some of Netflix’s best content is often international), as the movie is entirely in English.

Its arrival on Netflix marks the movie’s first availability on an SVOD (streaming video on demand) service. Until now, the film has been exclusively available on VOD, where you’d need to rent or buy the film for a fixed price.

More regions will likely pick up Dampyr in addition to the United States in the coming weeks and months, given that Sony carries the worldwide distribution rights outside of Italy.

This is one of the many Sony movies to have arrived on Netflix throughout 2023 in the US. We’ve seen the SVOD premieres of movies like No Hard Feelings, Insidious 6, Spider: Man Across the Spider-verse, The Machine, and many other titles. That’s in addition to a selection of Sony Pictures Classics titles and Sony Pictures Releasing like Resident Evil: Death Island.

Who’s behind Dampyr?

The movie is directed by Italian-born Riccardo Chemello, who made his feature-film debut with this movie, having previously worked predominantly on commercials.

Wade Briggs leads the cast as Harlan Draka (Dampyr) with other cast members, including Stuart Martin, Frida Gustavsson, Sebastian Croft, Luke Roberts, and David Morrissey.

What’s Dampyr about?

It’s based on a popular comic book franchise from the indie publisher Sergio Bonelli.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis of the movie:

“During the Balkan war, a human with vampire blood harnesses his powers to confront an entity formidable enough to threaten mortals and immortals alike.”

Described as a “15 million euro international co-production”, the movie is set to become the first film adaptation in a planned Bonelli “Cinematic Universe.”

For the complete list of what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of November 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to checking out Dampyr on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.