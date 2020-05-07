‘Dead to Me’ Season 2: Netflix Release Time & Everything You Need To Know

Dead to Me season two is coming to Netflix on May 8th, 2020. If you’re looking for the latest on the show including what to expect from season two, when it’s releasing and more, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming second season.

The comedy comes to Netflix to sit alongside the likes of Grace and Frankie, Dear White People, Friends from College and She’s Gotta Have It. It’s a mature comedy about two women who have recently lost their husbands and their processes around dealing with grief. If you’ve seen the series, you’ll know it takes lots of twists and eventful turns along the way including some of the best cliffhangers we’ve seen to date.

Season one of Dead to Me was announced back in April 2018 and came to Netflix on May 3rd, 2019.

Dead to Me Season Two Release Date

As predicted, Dead to Me season two is arriving on Netflix in Spring 2020.

Netflix confirmed on April 10th, 2020 that season two of Dead to Me would arrive on Netflix on May 8th, 2020.

What time will Dead to Me season 2 be on Netflix?

Subscribers will be receiving the second season of Dead to Me at various different times throughout the day. Release times are dictated by the fact that all of the latest releases from Netflix drop at Midnight on Pacific Standard Time.

This means if you live in the US you’ll receive the latest season in the early hours of the morning, whereas Australian and New Zealand subscribers receive new titles in the evening.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Day Light Time 20:00 PM (GMT+12)

Dead to Me Season Two Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Renewed (Last updated: 04/06/2019)

After Netflix recently canned one of its most popular comedy shows, Santa Clarita Diet, many fans have feared for the future of Dead to Me. Put those worries to rest, as we can confirm that Netflix has indeed renewed Dead to Me for another season. This comes as no surprise considering how popular the series has become in such a short period of time amongst both fans and critics. In fact, the series was so popular, 30 million people watched it in the first month. In addition, the series is a rewards magnet already with a primetime Emmy nomination under its belt.

Dead to Me season two writing began soon after the show was renewed. It wasn’t until September 2019 that we got news of the first table read for season two. Filming also reportedly began in September.

What to expect from season two of Dead to Me

As Bustle recounts, there are plenty of twists and turns throughout the first season particularly with Judy’s personality flipping constantly throughout.

Despite this, season one wrapped its story nicely but that’s not to say there couldn’t be more to explore. As one Redditor said, it could focus more on “redemption and trying to make amends with someone you wronged”.

One Reddit even had a theory about how the series relates to The Great Gatsby.

Storywise, here’s how Netflix describes the second season:

“Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.”

Some criticized the first season as being a little too predictable but praised the overall humor of the show.

As for when a new season would drop onto Netflix. It’s likely that the show will now keep to roughly an annual release. In which case, you can expect season two to arrive in early 2020.

How many episodes will there be in Dead to Me season two?

As per season one, there will once again be 10 episodes in season two.

Netflix has also released a huge batch of new production stills from the new season that suggests that the police are hot on the tail of the pair but also their relationship is stronger than ever.

Other Dead to Me Season Two News

One of the first new cast announcements for season 2 came in October 2019 when it was announced Natalie Morales who recently appeared in the latest season of Santa Clarita Diet had joined the cast.

In early November 2019, TMZ caught a first glimpse picture onset which confirms that James Marsden, who plays her BFF’s ex-fiance will be back in season 2.

In November 2019, we first got the notice that Michole Briana White had joined the case who will play the role of Teri in season two. Her previous credits include Encino Man and Volcano

Also in November, we got word of some of the directors coming to direct in season two. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum will direct episodes five and six, her credits include Why Women Kill and Empire. Episode nine is set to be directed by Silver Tree who works on Netflix’s Atypical and is a producer on Shameless for Showtime.

In December 2019, it was announced that Jere Burns who has appeared in Breaking Bad and more recently on his stint in both Angie Tribeca and Justified will be joining the cast in season two and play the role of Howard Hastings.

Are you looking forward to watching season two of Dead to Me on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.