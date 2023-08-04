‘Dirty Money’ Won’t Return for Season 3 at Netflix

Dirty Money, Netflix’s investigative documentary series that dove into corrupt businesses and greed, won’t be returning for any additional episodes, according to director and executive producer Alex Gibney.

First released on Netflix in 2018 with a follow-up season in 2020, Dirty Money dove into numerous companies and individuals, including Donald Trump, Volkswagon, HSBC, Jared Kushner, Wells Fargo, and others, shining a like on either greed, corruption, or both.

Article continues below...



My particular favorite was Drug Short in season 1, a truly captivating episode looking into how Big Pharma price gauges life-saving drugs.

The series was produced by Jigsaw Productions and developed by Josh Adler. Each episode featured a different prominent director, with over a dozen in total, including Gibney, Erin Lee Carr, Kristi Jacobson, Brian McGinn, Jesse Moss, and Daniel DiMauro.

Since 2020, it’s been unclear whether or not the show will be returning for a third season. Now, we know that it will not.

Responding to a question on Twitter, Alex Gibney confirmed that Dirty Money would not be returning for a third season but offered hope options are being explored elsewhere.

Sadly, Netflix decided not to renew despite wide viewership. We are looking at options. https://t.co/gk7zXAbzAw — Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) August 4, 2023

It’s unclear what viewership Gibney cites, but we know that the show has featured eight days in the Netflix US top 10s.

Despite the cancelation of this series, Netflix isn’t shying away from telling further stories in this genre.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a bunch of similar titles, including Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Money Explained, The Business of Drugs, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, and Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga to name a few.

Gibney and Jigsaw Productions have also continued working with Netflix on numerous projects since Dirty Money season 2 was released. They were notably behind Money Shot: The Pornhub Story and 137 Shots. Gibney also serves as executive producer on the forthcoming Painkiller scripted series that dives into the opioid epidemic in America, due out in August 2023.

Are you disappointed Dirty Money won’t return for a third season at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.