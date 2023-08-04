Biographical Movies Coming Soon to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

Biopics are all the rage this summer, with Oppenheimer topping the box office and they’ve historically done quite well on Netflix too. Netflix has a bunch of biopics on the way in 2023 and plenty more in development. Here’s a preview of Netflix’s upcoming slate of biopic movies.

We’ve been previewing Netflix’s slate all throughout 2023 and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the year. If you’re into your biopics, you may also be interested to see some of Netflix’s upcoming book adaptations.

Believe it or not, only one biopic has been released on Netflix so far in 2023, with that being True Spirit. The family movie is based on 16-year-old Jessica Watson, who dreamt of becoming the youngest person to sail worldwide.

Biopics Confirmed for Release on Netflix in 2023

Chakda ‘Xpress

Director: Prosit Roy

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Kaushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur

The Indian production is inspired by the true story of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami. It charts her career as she moves up the ladder, despite the countless hindrances, to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket.

Nyad

Director: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller

This new biopic is based on the marathon swimmer Diana Nyad who became the first person at the age of 60 to do what’s dubbed the Everest of Swims.

At the time of publishing, the movie was rumored to be released on Netflix on November 3rd, following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Keep an eye on our Fall 2023 movie preview list for the latest.

Society of the Snow

Director: J.A. Bayona

Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Kukuriczka, Tomas Wolf

Retelling the true events of a rugby team that was left stranded after their passenger flight crashed in the heart of the Andes, this Spanish movie is one of Netflix’s hopefuls for the upcoming awards season.

The movie is confirmed for a 2023 release following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Maestro

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, John Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, Miriam Shor

One of the biggest hopes Netflix has at the Oscars in 2024 is Maestro starring and directed by Bradley Cooper.

The biopic, set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, sets out to tell us the life story of Leonard Bernstein, an American conductor, composer, pianist, music educator, author, and humanitarian.

Rustin

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin

Another big movie Netflix hopes to scoop awards is Rustin, a highly-anticipated new movie from Higher Ground Productions recounting the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who organized the 1963 March on Washington.

The movie is confirmed to hit Netflix on November 17th, following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Scoop

Director: Philip Martin

Cast: Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell, Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes

More a biographical film than a biopic, this upcoming British-produced movie based on a screenplay by Peter Moffat looks at Prince Andrew and his interactions with the BBC that led to the stunning Newsnight interview that’s lived on in infamy.

Netflix Biopics Coming in 2024 or Beyond

Ghost In The Machine / Sheer Crazy Nerve

First announced in August 2020 (with no significant updates since), this biopic would tell the story of Tanya Smith, who rose to become one of the single biggest threats to the US banking system in the late 20th century.

It’s based on the memoir that was renamed to Sheer Crazy Nerve and looked to be released in bookshops this summer (although we couldn’t quite find evidence of that happening).

Issa Rae and David Heyman are producing.

Shirley

Director: John Ridley

Cast: Regina King, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, with André Holland and Terrence Howard

Shirley Chisholm is the central figure that’s the focus of this new biopic starring Regina King, who also serves as a producer on the project.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the U.S, and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.”

Shout It Out Loud

Director: Joachim Rønning

Music biopics have exploded in recent years, with the biggest of the bunch being Rocketman about Elton John and Bohemian Rhapsody documenting Queen. Netflix’s biggest swing in the genre has been their 2019 movie The Dirt, looking into the history of Motley Crue.

This biopic (expected to release in 2024) will focus on Gene and Paul, the two kids from Queens who formed KISS and a life-long friendship after enlisting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss.

The Match

From Korea, this movie tells the story of Cho Hun-hyun, a former Go champion who discovers a gifted but untrained young boy Lee Chang-ho in an amateur contest.

The movie was originally stated to be released on Netflix in 2023, but we’ve yet to have confirmation that’s the case given that the release looks to be held off because of the involvement of Yoo Ah-in, who has been arrested on drug charges. It could be the case the movie never sees the light of day.

The Thanksgiving Text

Announced in early 2022, this new movie is based on the real story of a grandma who accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving, which soon became a heart-warming annual tradition.

State Street Pictures is producing the title with Robert Teitel and George Tillman Jr. with Abdul Williams writing.

Untitled Hulk Hogan Biopic

First announced in February 2019, Chris Hemsworth was being lined up for a biopic where he’d play WWE superstar Hulk Hogan with Todd Phillips set to direct.

The latest we heard about the project was in 2022, when Chris Hemsworth provided a disappointing update about the project, saying he didn’t know where it was in development.

White Mountains

Still yet to be confirmed by Netflix itself is White Mountains, a new production from Higher Ground Productions (the production company founded and helmed by Barack and Michelle Obama).

Netflix picked up the script after it featured on The Blacklist with the movie retelling the story of Barney and Betty Hill who claim they were abducted by a UFO in the 1960s.

Rounding out the preview, here are a few more announced projects in the past, but we’ve had little to no information since:

Janet – From Janet Mock, this feature film was announced back in 2020 and would tell the story of a young black woman at the Washington Post and her ambitious and complicated quest to make the front page.

– From Janet Mock, this feature film was announced back in 2020 and would tell the story of a young black woman at the Washington Post and her ambitious and complicated quest to make the front page. Tenzing – A feature film from Higher Ground Productions based on the life of Tenzing Norgay, the first man to reach the summit of Mt. Everest.

– A feature film from Higher Ground Productions based on the life of Tenzing Norgay, the first man to reach the summit of Mt. Everest. The Ice Bucket Challenge – Produced by Casey Affleck, this biopic would’ve looked into the activist behind the viral sensation.

What biopics are you most excited to watch on Netflix in the years to come? Let us know in the comments.