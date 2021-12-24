‘Don’t Look Up’ Soundtrack List: Every Song Featured in Netflix Movie

Adam McKay’s new Netflix movie Don’t Look Up has just dropped globally and while it features a damning tale on American culture and ultimately ends with you and yours all burning up and dying, it features a killer soundtrack. Let’s break down every song (including the original music) in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

Netflix’s big new movie comes from director Adam McKay (known for The Other Guys and The Big Short) and hosts a huge cast ensemble including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill.

The new movie is now on Netflix as of December 24th, 2021.

Nicholas Britell serves as the composer for Don’t Look Up. He’s notably worked on a number of Adam McKay projects in the past including Vice and Succession. Beyond those titles, Britell has also worked notably on 2017’s Moonlight.

So honored to have been a part of telling the story of @dontlookupfilm. The soundtrack is out today and features my score plus our original songs with the incredible @ArianaGrande @KidCudi and @boniver. Link in bio. Check out the film in theaters today and on @netflix 12/24 🙏 pic.twitter.com/knMHG3k2MY — Nicholas Britell (@NicholasBritell) December 10, 2021

Original Music Produced for Don’t Look Up

During the Just Look Up drive for raising awareness of the comet headed to Earth, Dr. Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence introduced onto stage Riley Bina and Dj Chello (played by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi respectively) who proceeded to sing a song to raise awareness.

The song is produced by Nicholas Britell and written by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Nicholas Britell, and Taura Stinson.

Ariana Grande most notably performed the song live on The Voice.

Full Soundtrack List for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up

Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthin Ta F’ Wit – Wu-Tang Clan

Right Thurr – Chingy

Showdown – Eric V. Hachikian

Let The Eagle Soar – John Ashcroft

Doorman – slowthai & Mura Musa

Statesboro Blues – The Allman Brothers Band

The Love I Hold – The Agents

Invasion – English Teeth

House of Bricks – Despot

Troubadour – George Strait

Just Like Paradise – David Lee Roth

Till Then – The Mills Brothers

Bernadette – Four Tops

Taisho – Whitefield Brothers

Across The Alley from The Alamo – The Mills Brothers

I’ll Be Around – The Mills Brothers

Second Nature – Bon Iver

(Gonna Ride This) Whirlwind – The Escorts

