‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Eying Filming Start in June/July 2022

Netflix’s big romantic comedy series Emily in Paris is setting its sights on a July 2022 filming start in Paris according to multiple production listings.

Alongside the announcement of season 3 which came in January (just a month after season 2 debuted on December 22nd, 2021) we got a rough indication that filming was due to start in summer 2022. Now we can go one step further with ProductionWeekly reporting that July 2022 will be the start of production for the third season. Variety recently published that filming could start as soon as June 2022, however. As we get closer, we’ll likely get a firm exact date and a rough end date for filming too.

The show films entirely in Paris in France so therefore we should expect plenty of more iconic Paris locations to appear. Season 2 saw us visit the likes of Huatian Chinagora, Saint-Tropez, Palace of Versailles, Villefranche-sur-Mer, and Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat.

If we look at previous filming cycles, we know it takes around two months to film new seasons from start to finish. For season 2 that meant that filming began in May 2021 and wrapped in July. If we assume the same here, that’d mean that we won’t see the show wrap until September. With post-production then kicking it that means we probably won’t see the show hit Netflix before the close of 2022 unless we’re lucky.

All of that’s speculation for now and we’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more.

Not too much is known about Emily in Paris season 3 beyond speculation about where the series is headed next. On the cast side, the only news we’ve had so far is that Lucien Laviscount has been upped to a series regular going forward. The big plot thread we’re expected to follow throughout season 3 will be the fact that Emily was given an offer to join Savoir boss Sylvie at her new marketing firm.

Of course, the series was also given a fourth season renewal alongside a third. We’ve sometimes seen that filming for two seasons ordered upfront blend together to help save with costs. We have no confirmation with that here but as a rule of thumb, two-season upfront orders often mean we get new seasons in a more timely manner.

Emily in Paris is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media, MTV Studios, and Netflix.