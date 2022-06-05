It’s never good when your favorite show gets canceled and Netflix has a growing reputation for being trigger-happy when it comes to axing shows. Twenty-twenty-two has seen a number of high-profile cancelations at Netflix already, and we’re here to list them all as of May 2022.

The numbers actually show that Netflix isn’t as cancelation happy as some would allude to. In fact, they’re in line with many of their competitors.

Twenty-twenty-one was a big year for cancelations with titles like Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, and Dash & Lily all getting the ax.

There are also plenty of shows ending in 2022 such as Ozark, Grace and Frankie, Dead to Me, and Family Reunion. We’re not going to include those in this list as we believe cancelations and given final seasons should be separated.

List of Canceled Netflix Shows in 2022

The Midnight Gospel

Canceled at Netflix: June 2022

Created by Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell, this experimental adult-animated series involved you taking trips into trippy worlds within the show’s universe simulator. It was left-field and as a result, perhaps didn’t achieve the broadest audience required to justify a second season.

Standing Up

Canceled at Netflix: May 2022

The French series Standing Up comes from Fanny Herrero who is best known for bringing to Netflix the beloved Call My Agent! series. Sadly, despite plans for a second season, there won’t be one on Netflix.

Netflix Animation Cancelations

Following Netflix’s Q1 results, a number of animated projects were announced to be canceled. These include cancelations on projects that were already out in the wild and some that were in development.

Among the canceled titles includes:

CentaurWorld (Season 2)

The Twits

Dino Daycare

Pearl

Boons and Curses

Bone

Toil and Trouble

Wings of Fire

Raising Dion

Canceled: April 2022

First premiering in October 2019, it took the show over 2 and a half years for the follow-up season to arrive on Netflix, and sadly, it didn’t perform well enough to justify a third season.

Space Force

Canceled: April 2022

The writing was perhaps on the wall for Space Force even before the second season was released on to Netflix. The show faced big budget cuts and a move to Vancouver in the hopes of bringing the costs down.

Sadly, the show didn’t perform to Netflix’s expectations according to top 10 data meaning that the plug was pulled at the end of April.

Pretty Smart

Canceled: April 2022

First premiering back in October 2021, Pretty Smart struggled to get into the mainstream (a recurring problem for multi-cam sitcoms on Netflix) and was eventually announced to be canceled on April 27th alongside the news that Emily Osment would now be a full-timer on Young Sheldon.

On the Verge

Canceled: April 2022

This Netflix co-production with France’s Canal+ quietly dropped onto Netflix in September 2021. Sadly, the show failed to make much of an impact despite starring Elisabeth Shue.

The show was quietly canceled and if it wasn’t for a reply to an Instagram comment, we wouldn’t have even known it had been canned.

Alien TV

Canceled: Unclear – reported in April 2022

Running for two seasons on Netflix is the Australian-produced kids series focusing on alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee, and Squee.

We learned that the show isn’t set to return for future episodes in early 2022. The creators of the show were keen to stress that the door is open for future episodes down the road, however.

Diablero

Canceled: March 2022 (although likely canceled a while ago)

The Mexican series Diablero ran for two seasons on Netflix with the most recent season landing in 2022. Sadly, we learned exclusively that it will not be returning for a third season at Netflix rendering it canceled.

Archive 81

Canceled: March 24th

One of the first major debut shows on Netflix in 2022 was Archive 81, a new horror series based on a podcast series of the same name.

While the show did top Netflix’s top 10s, there’s evidence that viewership dropoff between episodes could’ve been the reason for the early demise of Archive 81.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Canceled: March 11th

First debuting in October 2020, The Baby-Sitters Club came from Rachel Shukert and eventually went on to run for two seasons on Netflix but won’t be returning for a third.

In a statement to Deadline, Frank Smith from Walden Media said:

“We are incredibly grateful for Netflix’s vision and support in bringing the world of The Babysitters Club to life. Though we are saddened the series has come to an end, we look forward to future opportunities to share the legacy of Ann M Martin’s beloved work with new audiences.”

No reason was given for the cancelation but low viewership likely was the reason.

Gentefied

Canceled: January 13th

After arguably defying the odds to get to a second season, Gentefied failed to get renewed for a third season with the cancelation news coming in early January 2022.

While it did break into the Netflix TV top 10s in the US it only did so for 9 days before dropping out.

The comedy series told the story of three Latino cousins trying to keep their grandfather’s dream alive by keeping their taco show afloat in a fast-changing neighborhood.

Cooking with Paris

Canceled: January 17th

Although the bigger question is why was it given a series in the first place, it turns out there wasn’t a strong enough audience for Paris Hilton’s cooking show to justify a second season.

Deadline reports that Netflix has opted to not renew Cooking with Paris for a second season despite the show appearing in the top 10s in Australia for 5 days and Canada for a single day. It did not appear in the US top 10s.

The show featured the media personality cooking up simple recipes in her lavish kitchen alongside celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, and Lele Pons.

The series has a 5.3 on IMDb with a 34 on Metacritic.

Another Life

Canceled: February 21st

It was never a matter of if, and only a matter of when it was confirmed that Another Life had been canceled by Netflix.

We can assume the series had been dropped by Netflix as early as December 2021 thanks to a tweet from Katie Sackhoff that heavily hinted at the fate of the show.

https://twitter.com/kateesackhoff/status/1473405800647254017

Despite its own loyal fan following it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Another Life was canceled. The series failed to impress fans and critics alike and simply didn’t have an audience large enough for Netflix to invest more money.

Shows at Risk of Cancelation in 2022

There’s a bunch of titles that we suspect we may get word of not continuing in 2022 which we’ve labeled at risk. Among the titles, we’ve included (and a few more) include:

Adventure Beast

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Black Summer

Brews Brothers

Hard Cell

Huge in France

Hype House

In From the Cold

It’s Bruno!

Jiva!

Living with Yourself

Master of None

Medical Police

Murderville

Neo Yokio

Q-Force

Ratched

Russian Doll

Scaredy Cats

Sneakerheads

The Chair

The Healing Powers of Dude

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

The Last Bus

The Letter for the King

The Politician

Wu Assassins

We’ll be keeping this post updated throughout the year with all the major cancelations that Netflix announces.

What’s been your most disappointing Netflix cancelation of 2022? Let us know down in the comments below.