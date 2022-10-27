‘Maldivas’ Canceled at Netflix; No Season 2 Planned

One of Netflix’s big new Brazillian shows of 2022 won’t be returning for a second season, according to a new local report. Netflix has canceled Maldivas after a single season.

The comedy-drama arrived on Netflix globally on June 15th, 2022 and was created by and starred Natalia Klein.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: “To investigate a mystery, a young woman moves into a posh condo community, where she comes into contact with its quirky — and suspicious — residents.”

The cancelation news comes from the Brazillian outlet iG (via its People division) and journalists Gabriel Perline and Gabriela Ramos. They confirmed on October 25th that the series won’t return for future episodes.

Per the site, they state (translated from Brazillian Portuguese to English):

“The entire cast has already received a notice that their schedules are free, as there will be no more new seasons, which took everyone by surprise, as Maldives was heavily commented on social media.”

How well did Maldivas perform on Netflix and was its performance related to its cancelation?

Almost certainly, the show featured for a number of days int he Brazillian top 10s but only lasted in the TV top 10s for 14 days, according to FlixPatrol, picking up 108 points.

Maldivas didn’t break through to many other regions either. It featured in Portugal’s top 10s but only for 9 days. It also picked up a handful of points in Jamaica and Mauritius.

The show also featured in the Non-English global top 10s between June 12th and June 26th, picking up 19.76 million hours but quickly dropping away soon after, like the top 10s.

Maldivas joins the growing list of canceled projects in 2022, albeit the list is likely far longer, given we don’t always hear about canceled projects.

Netflix is still producing plenty of Brazillian content, however. There’s plenty on the way, whether it’s the reality series from Brazil or the scripted series.

In September 2022, Netflix unveiled several new Brazillian projects, including DNA do Crime, B.O., Meu Cunhado é um Vampiro, an untitled Candelaria massacre, and new seasons of Sintonia, Back to 15, and Smother-in-Law.

With that said, we’re still waiting on announcements regarding the future of other Brazillian titles like Reality Z, Kissing Game, Gloria, Summer Heat, and Omniscient.