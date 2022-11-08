‘The Imperfects’ Canceled at Netflix; Not Returning for Season 2

Netflix’s newest supernatural coming-of-age series touched down on Netflix on September 8th, and exactly two months later, the series has been announced to be canceled and therefore, not returning for a season 2.

Created by Shelley Eriksen & Dennis Heaton, The Imperfects sees three teens undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects. The trio joins forces to find the scientist responsible and, hopefully, a cure.

The series comes from the same production company that produced a myriad of titles for Netflix, including The I-Land, The Order (canceled after 2 seasons), and Wu Assassins.

Has Netflix Renewed The Imperfects for Season 2?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled

On November 8th, 2022, the show was announced to be canceled at Netflix alongside Partner Track (another debut show for Netflix in 2022), meaning it won’t return for a second season.

As we’ve discussed previously, Netflix will use multiple factors to decide on whether to renew, and an important number for a show of this size will be how many people go on to finish the series.

On the review side, it was a mixed bag for The Imperfects

. There are not enough reviews to warrant a Metacritic or RottenTomatoes critic review. On the audience scores, it has a 79% on RottenTomatoes and only a 6.1/10 on IMDb out of 1.5K reviews.

If the show is canceled, which many are already afraid it might be, marketing for the show will no doubt be in the crosshairs.

The marketing for The Imperfects was arguably one of the worst of any new debut show in 2022.

We got our first major reveal back at Geeked Week, but since then, we only got one batch of new information for the release date. What’s worse is that the trailer and release date announcement was just over a week before the show was due to debut, and it skipped out in most outlets’ September 2022 schedule (not ours, though!).

How well did The Imperfects perform on Netflix?

Netflix’s top 10 hourly data can let us track the show. In its first week on the platform, it was the third biggest English title behind Cobra Kai season 5 and Devil in Ohio.

It went onto grow 45% in week two but major alarm bells were set off in week 3 with a drop of 64% the following week, it wasn’t in the top 10s.

Our metrics suggest that shows often get canceled if they see a drop over 50% within the first month of debuting.

So between September 4th and September 25th, 2022 the show clocked 71.85 million hours in the top 10.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 September 4th, 2022 to September 11th, 2022 24,070,000 3 1 September 11th, 2022 to September 18th, 2022 35,020,000 (+45%) 4 2 September 18th, 2022 to September 25th, 2022 12,760,000 (-64%) 9 3

Using CVE metrics, which puts hourly figures on an equal playing field thanks to splitting the hours watched by the program length, we can compare how the show did to other titles.

In our top 10 reports for the week ending September 11th, Frederic, our resident numbers guru, said:

“The numbers for its first four days back this up and are not good, with only 3.4 million CVE. That’s a third of what the canceled series Resident Evil did, so unless something miraculous happens, The Imperfects will be canceled.”

Raw top 10 figures collected by FlixPatrol reveals the show had a very slow start but picked up over the first weekend available but may have already peaked. The show has performed best in regions in central Europe, including France and Germany.

What we expected from The Imperfects Season 2

If the series does get renewed? Where can we expect the story to head next?

Throughout the series, we’ve seen the trio of friends trying desperately to find a cure. They do eventually come across one and while Tilda opts not to take it, the other two are disappointed by the results.

Juan and Abbi discover that the cure isn’t quite as permanent as they would’ve liked and therefore are facing a brick wall, especially since Dr. Burke no longer seems to be an ally.

One of the bigger problems facing the trio (and the wider world) is that the virus spread through the whole town, causing unknown chaos and damage.

Before we leave you, we should note that Iñaki Godoy, one of the main stars of The Imperfects, will be returning on Netflix in 2023 with the release of the One Piece live-action adaptation.

Nomadic Pictures are also teaming up with Netflix on the upcoming adaptation of My Life with the Walter Boys.

Do you want to see a second season of The Imperfects on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.