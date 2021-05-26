What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Filipino Anime Series ‘Trese’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Filipino Anime Series 'Trese' Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in June 2021

May 26, 2021
philippine anime series trese season 1 is coming to netflix in june 2021

Trese – BASE Entertainment

Trese, Netflix’s first Filipino anime series, is coming to Netflix in June 2021! The highly exciting horror-crime anime has been in the works for a long time and is one of the most anticipated anime arrivals of the year. We have everything you need to know about Trese, including the plot, dub casts, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Trese is an upcoming Netflix Original Filipino anime series, based on the popular Filipino manga of the same name by authors Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo. Production of the anime has been handled by BASE Entertainment. Netflix has seen multiple animated titles from across the world, but Trese will be the very first Filipino anime series on the streaming service.

When is the Trese season 1 Netflix release date?

It has finally been confirmed that the first season of Trese is coming to Netflix on Friday, June 11th, 2021.

The anime will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

What is the plot of Trese?

In the city of Manila, mythical creatures from Philippine folklore hide amongst the human population. However, not all of the creatures are friendly, which leads Alexandra Trese into conflict against the criminal underworld of Manila which is lead by malevolent supernatural beings.

filipino anime series trese season 1 is coming to netflix in june 2021 trese

Trese – Copyright. BASE Entertainment

Who are the cast members of Trese?

The English cast has been confirmed for Trese:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Alexandra Trese Shay Mitchell YOU | Pretty Little Liars | Mother’s Day
The Kambal | Bantay Griffin Puatu Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Beastars | Raya and the Last Dragon
Captain Guerrero | Dominic Matt Yang King Love, Death & Robots | Riverdale | Mortal Kombat 11
Hank | Xa-Mul Jon Jon Briones Ratched | American Horror Story | American Crime Story
Datu Talagbusao | Ibwa Steve Blum Star Wars: Rebels | Cowboy Bebop: The Movie | Transformers Prime
Anton Trese | Santelmo Carlos Alazraqui The Fairly Odd Parents | Planes | Happy Feet
Maliksi Manny Jacinto The Good Place | Top Gun: Maverick | Bad Times at the El Royale
Bagyon Lektro | Nuno the Snitch Eric Bauza TMNT | Ducktales | Ben 10: Omniverse
Marco Darren Criss Glee | American Crime Story | Hollywood
Miranda Trese Nicole Scherzinger Moana | Men in Black 3 | Ralph Breaks the Internet
Mayor Sancho Santamaria Lou Diamond Phillips Courage Under Fire | The Big Hit | La Bamba
Bagyon Kulimlim Dante Basco Hook | But I’m a Cheerleader | Hang Loose

As the anime is from the Philippines, a Filipino dub will also be available:

Role Cast Member
Alexandra Trese Liza Soberano
The Kambal Simon dela Cruz
Captain Guerrero Apollo Abraham
Hank Christopher Carlo Caling
Anton Trese Eugene Adalia
Miranda Trese Cheska Aguiluz
Nuno Christian Velarde
Datu Talagbusao Bryan Encarnacion
Ramona Nica Rojo
Emissary Jo Anne Orobia-Chua
Marco Jose Amado Santiago
Maliksi Steve dela Cruz
Mayor Santamaria Rene Tandoc
Teen Alexandra Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola
Santelmo | Señor Armanaz RJ Celdran
Ibwa | Dominic Elyrey Martin
Jobert Steven Bontogon

What is the anime episode count?

The first season of Trese will be relatively small, with only six episodes scheduled to be released.

It’s unclear what the episode runtimes are, but we’d expect each episode to be approximately 25 to 30 minutes long.

filipino anime series trese season 1 is coming to netflix in june 2021 emissary

The Emissary in Trese – Copyright. BASE Entertainment

How many volumes of Trese will the first season cover?

In the main series of Trese, there are a total of seven books. The first three books in the series cover 13 cases that Alexandra Trese works on. It’s highly likely that the first season of Trese will be covering the events and of the first six cases in the story, which covers the entirety of volume 1, and two cases of volume 2.

Can we expect to see more seasons of Trese?

It’s more than likely that we’ll see more of Trese on Netlfix in the near future. Renewal is largely dependant on the popularity of the anime, but given the popularity of the manga, this shouldn’t be an issue.

filipino anime series trese season 1 is coming to netflix in june 2021 manga cover

Trese Volume 1: Murder on Balete Drive – Copyright. Ablaze Publishing

Are you looking forward to watching Trese on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

