‘Geek Girl’ Netflix Limited Series Sets May 2024 Release Date & Reveals First Look

Netflix has picked up a new teen series based on the best-selling book franchise Geek Girl from Waterside Studios, Nelvana, Ruby Rock Pictures, and Aircraft Pictures, which begins production later this year. Here’s what we know so far.

Please note: this preview was first published on January 20th, 2023, and updated again in June 2023. It was last updated on April 2024 to reflect the release date and new first-look image.

First announced in January 2023, Netflix and Corus Entertainment are teaming up on the new family show based on the best-selling books. The streamer has commissioned ten episodes, each around 30 minutes, and later confirmed that it’s set to be a one-off limited series.

While Netflix is the key distributor worldwide, there is a notable exception. In Canada, the distribution will be handled by Corus Entertainment, which owns networks like Global, Slice, HGTV, W Network, and Showcase.

On World Book Day 2024, Netflix confirmed all 10 episodes will drop on May 30th, 2024.

What’s Geek Girl about?

The series itself is based on a book series by British writer Holly Smale, who went on to produce six entries in the series in total, published between 2013 and 2017. The best-selling books are published by HarperCollins and have been translated into over 30 languages.

The six book entries include the following:

Geek Girl (2013)

Model Misfit (2013)

Picture Perfect (2014)

All That Glitters (2015)

Head Over Heels (2016)

Forever Geek (2017)

Per Netflix, here’s the official logline for the new series:

“Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.”

Who is in the cast for Netflix’s Geek Girl?

Cast in the lead role of Harriet Manners is Emily Carey who is best known for her recent role on the hit HBO series House of the Dragon.

Also in the cast are:

Tim Downie (Outlander) as Richard Manners

(Outlander) as Richard Manners Sarah Parish (The Wedding Date)

(The Wedding Date) Jemima Rooper (Lost in Austen)

(Lost in Austen) Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Alien)

(Alien) Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart) as Miss Lord

(I Am Elizabeth Smart) as Miss Lord Madeleine Price (Sandokan) as Liv

(Sandokan) as Liv Hersha Verity as Maia

as Maia Alexandra Chaves (Good Witch) as Millie

(Good Witch) as Millie Hebe Beardsall as Betty

as Betty Catherine De Seve as Heloise

as Heloise Daisy Jelley (How to Have Sex) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright

(How to Have Sex) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright Rochelle Harrington as Nat Grey

as Nat Grey Zac Looker as Toby Pilgrim

as Toby Pilgrim Mia Jenkins as Lexi

On February 2nd, 2023, Rob Kelly Casting issued a casting call for the female lead for the forthcoming series. In their casting call, they state they’re looking for an actress to play the role of Harriet Manners and encourage those who are neurodivergent to apply, with the deadline being February 17th.

Filming officially began on June 6th, 2023, and will run until September 11th, 2023. Filming primarily took place in the United Kingdom, but some locations will be used in Toronto, Canada. Declan O’Dwyer was the primary director for the series.

Waterside Studios is headed by executive producer Jeff Norton, who is known for his work in bringing best-selling books to the screen. Waterside Studios regularly teams with Nelvana (the animation studio owned by Corus Entertainment) on children’s animated and live-action content.

RubyRock Pictures is producing the forthcoming show. The British-based outfit is a “high-end scripted production company” founded by Zoë Rocha. Rocha and production executive Josh Harris serve as producers on the project. Aircraft Pictures, based in Canada, is also behind in production.

We’ll be tracking all updates and news about Netflix’s new YA series Geek Girl as and when we get it, so keep this post bookmarked as it’ll be updated over time.