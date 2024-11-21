First Look at Netflix’s Frankenstein Movie Released Along With Theatrical Release Tease by Guillermo Del Toro

The new first look comes courtesy of a Vanity Fair exclusive in which they preview some of the upcoming movies coming up in 2025, revealing their first new looks. Netflix revealed two new first looks: one for The Ballad of a Small Player, a new movie starring Colin Farrell, and the other for the highly anticipated Frankenstein adaptation by director Guillermo del Toro.

As a quick recap, as we first broke the news in December 2022, Guillermo del Toro is bringing the world a long-awaited adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The movie was filmed in both Canada and the United Kingdom throughout much of 2024 and has a giant cast, including Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer, to name but a few.

Until today, we’ve only gotten behind-the-scenes pictures from Papparazi or people attached to the movie through social media. The first time we got a glimpse of Oscar Isaac in his full Dr. Victor Frankenstein get-up was after the production moved to Scotland

The new description that VF provides for the movie provides some insight into the sets we can expect from the movie next year:

“Guillermo del Toro has spent a lifetime imagining his own adaptation of Mary Shelley’s tale of a doctor (played by Oscar Isaac) who tampers with the natural order by turning dead tissue into a new being (Jacob Elordi). Much of the film, including this laboratory scene, takes place within the remnants of once-great structures. “Gothic romance was born partially out of the fascination with ruins,” del Toro tells VF. “Sometimes they’re more beautiful than the building complete because it’s the clash of creation and destruction.””

Responding to the Vanity Fair exclusive released this morning, Guillermo del Toro also confirmed soon after on Bluesky that the movie will get a theatrical release of some description. Whether this will be akin to Netflix’s standard theatrical release as of late, which is to showcase the movie in select theaters for two weeks ahead of its Netflix global launch, or more like how Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery released in 2022 with a bigger rollout or even the rumored IMAX wide release that The Chronicles of Narnia is eyeing for Christmas 2026 is yet to be determined.

For more on the new Netflix movies set to arrive throughout 2025, we've got you covered with our complete 2025 release calendar here, or browse through Netflix's entire movie development and upcoming slate here.

