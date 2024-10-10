First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in November 2024

Here’s your first look preview of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2024. The month will see the return of some exciting originals such as Arcane, Cobra Kai, Outer Banks, and The Empress.

Coming to Netflix UK November TBD

A Man on the Inside (Season 1) N – Ted Danson stars as Charles, a retired man, who answers an ad from a private investigator who goes undercover for a secret investigation at a nursing home.

– Ted Danson stars as Charles, a retired man, who answers an ad from a private investigator who goes undercover for a secret investigation at a nursing home. Zombieverse (Season 2) N – South Korean reality series that sees actors, artists, and influencers take on the zombie apocalypse.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 1st, 2024

Barbie Mysteries (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series from Mattel’s beloved toy franchise.

– Children’s animated series from Mattel’s beloved toy franchise. It’s All Over The Kiss that Changed Spanish Football (2024) N – Sports documentary centered on the infamous Rubiales Incident at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final trophy ceremony.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 5th, 2024

Love Village (Season 2) N – Japanese reality dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 6th, 2024

Meet Me Next Christmas (2024) N – Romantic comedy starring Christina Milian as Layla, a hopeless romantic searching for her fairytale romance and a ticket to the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

– Romantic comedy starring Christina Milian as Layla, a hopeless romantic searching for her fairytale romance and a ticket to the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. Pedro Páramo (2024) N – Mexican drama based on Juan Rulfo’s novel about a man searching for his father in a town doomed by violence.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 7th, 2024

10 Days of a Curious Man (2024) N – Turkish crime drama centered on a journalist who gets in over his head searching for a story on the recent disappearance of a young woman.

– Turkish crime drama centered on a journalist who gets in over his head searching for a story on the recent disappearance of a young woman. Born for the Spotlight (Season 1) N – Taiwanese drama about two actresses whose friendship fractures after an unexpected marriage. As their rift deepens, they become rivals, and the press can’t get enough.

– Taiwanese drama about two actresses whose friendship fractures after an unexpected marriage. As their rift deepens, they become rivals, and the press can’t get enough. Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Limited Series) N – Sports documentary that takes you behind the scenes of the training camps and the drama in the buildup to the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

– Sports documentary that takes you behind the scenes of the training camps and the drama in the buildup to the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Outer Banks (Season 4 Part 2) N – Coming-of-age crime drama centered on a group of outcasts who go in search of a father’s lost treasure.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 8th, 2024

Bank Under Siege (Limited Series) N – a Spanish crime thriller set in 1981, where a journalist is in a race to find the truth about why a group of armed men has taken hundreds of hostage in a bank hold-up.

The Cage (Season 1) N – French sports drama centered on a young MMA fighter who dreams of going pro.

– French sports drama centered on a young MMA fighter who dreams of going pro. Umjolo: The Gone Girl (2024) N – South African romantic drama about a couple’s relationship comes under severe strain when one learns of the other’s infidelity.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 9th, 2024

Arcane (Season 2) N – After a three-year wait, Arcane returns for a climactic finale that sees sisters Violet and Jynx go to war over the hearts and futures of the twin cities of Zaun and Piltover.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 13th, 2024

Emilia Pérez (2024) N – Multi-language crime comedy starring Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascǒn, and Selena Gomez about a feared crime boss who seeks the help of retiring and disappearing forever by becoming the woman he’s always dreamed of being.

– Multi-language crime comedy starring Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascǒn, and Selena Gomez about a feared crime boss who seeks the help of retiring and disappearing forever by becoming the woman he’s always dreamed of being. Hot Frosty (2024) N – Lacey Chabert stars as Cathy, a widow who magically brings a snowman to life.

– Lacey Chabert stars as Cathy, a widow who magically brings a snowman to life. The Mothers of Penguins (2024) N – Polish drama about a mother juggling her life as an MMA fighter and as a mother.

– Polish drama about a mother juggling her life as an MMA fighter and as a mother. Sprint (Season 2) N – Following on from the World Athletic Championships, season 2 of Sprint follows the world’s fastest athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 14th, 2024

Beyond Goodbye (Limited Series) N – Japanese romance drama about Saeko, who is suffering from grief after the death of her boyfriend Yusuke, but when she meets Naruse, the man who received Yusuke’s heart in a transplant, he feels this inexplicable connection to her.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 15th, 2024

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 2) N – Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai clash at the Sakai Takai.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 16th, 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (2024) N – Live boxing event with the co-main event that will see Jake Paul fight legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 18th, 2024

Wonderoos (Season 1) N – Children’s pre-school comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 20th, 2024

Adoration (Season 1) N – Italian coming-of-age drama.

– Italian coming-of-age drama. The Merry Gentlemen (2024) N – Netflix’s annual Christmas movie starring Chad Michael Murray.

– Netflix’s annual Christmas movie starring Chad Michael Murray. Our Oceans (Season 1) N – Nature documentary, narrated by Barack Obama, that explores the incredible oceans of our world and the awe-inspiring stories of the underwater world.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 22nd, 2024

The Empress (Season 2) N – Historical drama on the life and reign of Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

– Historical drama on the life and reign of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The Helicopter Heist (Limited Series) N – Swedish action-drama centered on the 2009 heist in Sweden that saw a helicopter land on the country’s “safest” cash depot where the police were helpless but to watch it fly away with millions.

– Swedish action-drama centered on the 2009 heist in Sweden that saw a helicopter land on the country’s “safest” cash depot where the police were helpless but to watch it fly away with millions. Joy (2024) N – Biopic drama based on the incredible trailblazers behind the world’s first IVF “test tube” baby, Joy.

The Piano Lesson (2024) N – This adaptation of the 1987 stage play starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington is about a story of legacy and the weight of expectation.

– This adaptation of the 1987 stage play starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington is about a story of legacy and the weight of expectation. Spellbound (2024) N – Animated movie about a princess who journeys to save her parent, the King and Queen, who have been turned into monsters.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 27th, 2024

Chef’s Table (Volume 7) N – Culinary reality series.

– Culinary reality series. Our Little Secret (2024) N – Lindsey Lohan and Ian Harding star as two resentful exes who are accidentally reunited after ten years when their partners, who happen to be siblings, invite them to family Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 28th, 2024

The Madness (Limited Series) N – Colman Domingo stars as Muncie Daniels, a media pundit who gets in over his head and must fight for his life and innocence after stumbling on a murder in the Poconos.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 29th, 2024

Love Never Lies: South Africa (Season 1) N – South African reality series.

– South African reality series. Senna (Limited Series) N – Biographical drama starring Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, the incredible Brazilian Formula 1 driver who lost his life while racing.

The Snow Sister (2024) N – Norwegian family drama.

