8 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in March 2023

A new month means another batch of movies arriving on Netflix and if you’re looking for the best of the best, we’ve whittled down our 8 favorites (or most anticipated in some cases) movie releases of March 2023.

As with all of our recent movie rundowns (like the one we did for February 2023), we’ll split this recommendation list into two halves. We’ll begin with the Netflix Original movies first which will be coming globally (unless otherwise stated) and then focus on the licensed movies coming specifically in the United States.

Best Netflix Original Movies Coming in March 2023

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Coming to Netflix: March 10th

Idris Elba is suiting up again as John Luther, who has unfinished business.

Directed by Jamie Payne, we’ll see Luther seeking out one of the most gruesome serial killers London has seen, and our former detective will do anything to stop him.

Sadly, you won’t be able to watch the series Luther on Netflix before launch, but we suspect they’ll do an excellent job of bringing you up to speed in the movie’s early moments.

Murder Mystery 2

Coming to Netflix: March 31st

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston return for the murder mystery comedy as Nick and Audrey Spitz, respectively.

Now full-time detectives, the Spitz’s are struggling to get their agency off the ground, but after being invited to a wedding, they find a case once again lands on their laps.

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, and Adeel Akhtar all feature in the Netflix sequel.

The Magician’s Elephant

Coming to Netflix: March 17th

Coming from Netflix’s newly acquired animation studio, Animal Logic, The Magician’s Elephant is the adaptation of the Kate DiCamillo novel.

The story of the animated movie is about an orphaned boy who a fortune teller tells that an elephant will help him find his lost sister.

Among the voice cast for the movie include Brian Tyree Henry, Natasha Demetriou, and Mandy Patinkin.

We’ve seen screeners for the movie and sadly can’t report back on our thoughts just yet, but we can say that if this is what Animal Logic will be producing for Netflix in the future, we’ve got a lot to be excited for.

Kill Boksoon

Coming to Netflix: March 31st

Netflix’s Korean movie output has really taken a step up so far in 2023 with two successful releases thus far in the form of Unlocked and JUNG_E.

Coming from the same director as The Merciless and Kingmaker, Kill Boksoon follows a renowned assassin who leads a double life as a single mom to a teenage daughter.

The cast for the movie includes Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-guy and Kim Si-a.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix US in March 2023

The Hangover Trilogy

Coming to Netflix: March 1st

It’s always nice when Netflix gets a complete collection of movies and that will be the case with two franchises in March 2023 with the best, in our opinion being The Hangover movies (the other is the Riddick franchise coming in the middle of the month).

Running from 2009 to 2013, the trilogy of Hangover movies, all directed by Todd Phillips have become iconic with so many quotable moments throughout.

For those unfamiliar, the first Hangover movie is about three buddies waking up the night after a wild one in Las Vegas with very little memory of the night before and they have to retrace their steps to find out exactly what they got up to.

Kick-Ass 2

Coming to Netflix: March 16th

Sadly, Millarworld on Netflix hasn’t delivered much in the way of content just yet with only a canceled show and an admittedly pretty decent anime released thus far.

Thankfully, we’ll be getting the second Kick-Ass movie in the middle of the month and while it’s not as good as the first, it’s still a fun comedy romp.

Jeff Wadlow directs with Chloë Grace Moretz playing the role of Hit Girl and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kick-Ass.

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Coming to Netflix: March 16th

Mel Gibson movies always perform well in the Netflix top 10s so you’ll be pleased to hear that one of his recent movies where the teamed up with Vince Vaughn and Tory Kittles dropped onto Netflix in the middle of the month.

The slow, methodical, precise and often brutal movie tells the story of two police detectives who find themselves suspended they descend into the criminal underworld and find more than they wanted in the shadows.

It comes from Lionsgate Films and the director of Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cell Block 99.

This Is Where I Leave You

Coming to Netflix: March 2nd

From Warner Bros. is the comedy ensemble from 9 years ago featuring the talents of Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Adam Drive, Rose Bryne, Corey Stole, Kathryn Hahn and a host of other well known names.

Directed by Shawn Levy (who works with Netflix on a myriad of projects now), the comedy drama tells the story of four grown siblings who return to their childhood home and live under the same roof for a week.

The Hollywood Reporter called the movie a “potty-mouthed comedy with enough exasperation, aggravations, long-standing grievances and get-me-outta-here moments of family stress to strike a chord with anyone who’s ever had to endure large clan gatherings that might have lasted a bit too long.

What movie are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in March?