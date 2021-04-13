Godzilla Anime ‘Godzilla Singular Point’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in June 2021

With the recent release of Godzilla vs. Kong it’s only apt that Netflix has finally revealed that the latest Godzilla anime series, Singular Point, will be coming to Netflix in June 2021. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Godzilla Singular Point season 1, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Godzilla Singular Point is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original Japanese anime series directed by Atsushi Takahashi. The series was written by Toh EnJoe with production handled by Studio Bones and Orange.

When is Godzilla: Singular Point season 1 coming to Netflix?

With the release of the trailer, we can now confirm that Godzilla: Singular Point is coming to Netflix in June 2021. Sadly, we can’t be more specific than that as Netflix has yet to reveal the exact date for the anime’s release.

Has Godzilla Singular Point debuted in Japan?

The first episode of the anime premiered on Netflix Japan on March 25th, 2021. Almost a week later the episode was broadcast on Tokyo MX and other Japanese channels.

Before Godzilla Singular Point is released on Netflix worldwide, it will air the entire season in Japan first.

What is the plot of Godzilla?

In order to save their planet from certain annihilation, a grad student and an engineer, both with genius intellect, lead the fight against the rise of the Kaiju on Earth.

Who are the cast members of Godzilla Singular Point?

The lead and supporting cast members have been confirmed for Godzilla Singular Point:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Mei Kamino Yume Miyamoto GJ-bu | Murenase! Seton Gakuen | Fragtime Yun Arikawa Shouya Ishige Haikyuu!!: To the Top | Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS | Hinomaruzumou Pero 2 Misaki Kuno Happy Sugar Life | Seven Deadly Sins | Meikyuu Black Company Shunya Satou Youheo Azakami Kuromukuro | One Piece | D_Cide Traumerei Haberu Katou Tarou Kiuchi Haikyuu!! | One Punch Man | Tokyo Ghoul:re Satomi Kanehara Ayako Takeuchi Berserk | Haikyuu!! | Naruto: Shippuden Michael Stephen Kenta Miyake 6 Lovers | My Hero Academia | Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Guiying Li Kouda Kaho Witch Hunter Robin | The Animatrix | Gintama Tilda Miller Masako Isobe Brain Powered | Gangsta. | Twin Star Exorcists

What is the episode count of Godzilla Singular Point?

It has been confirmed that the first season of the anime will have a total of 13 episodes.

Each episode has a runtime of approximately 23 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Godzilla Singular Point on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!