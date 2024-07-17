Emmy Nominations 2024: Every Netflix Series and Special Nomination

Netflix News and Previews Baby ReindeerGirls5evaThe Crown

The Primetime Emmy Nominations for 2024 are now being announced, and Netflix is hoping for a healthy dose of nominations. Can it top the 160 it scored in 2020? Are any of its shows tipped for greatness? Follow along here. 

The 76th annual awards ceremony will be held on September 15th, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast worldwide on ABC

2023 was notably flat from 2022, with 103 and 105 nominations, respectively.  Last year’s nominations and wins were buoyed by big hitters like BEEF, The Crown, Wednesday, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, which received 45 nominations alone. BEEF was the big winner for Netflix on the night of the Emmys, netting eight awards. 

That said, Netflix is still notably down from its best-ever year in nominations (2020 with 160), and its win count was half last year from the peak of 2021 (44 wins vs. 22).

Year Number of Nominations Number of Titles Nominated Number of Wins
2024 107 34 ?
2023 103 34 22
2022 105 35 26
2021 129 29 44
2020 160 53 21
2019 118 41 27
2018 112 40 23
2017 97 27 20
2016 56 17 9
2015 35 11 4
2014 32 5 7
2013 14 3 3

Want to see the full list of what Netflix hoped would be nominated for this year’s Emmys? We published all the 2024 hopefuls (all of which were listed on Netflix’s FYC campaign site) back in early June. 

What are the odds looking like for a big Netflix win? So far, it is a mixed bag, with the main favorite to win being Baby Reindeer. The experts at GoldenDerby regularly updates its Emmy win predictions, and these are the Netflix series they have potentially winning:

  • Drama SeriesThe Crown at #2 behind Shogun. 3 Body Problem ranks ninth in their list. 
  • Limited SeriesBaby Reindeer is the favorite to take home the award in this category ahead of Fargo and Lessons in Chemistry
  • Comedy Series The Gentlemen at #9 and Girls5eva at #11, with favorites being The Bear, Hacks, and Abbot Elementary, respectively. 
  • TV MovieScoop sits at #5 on their list, while Unfrosted sits at #8. The favorites are Mr. Monk’s Last Case and Quiz Lady
  • Animated ProgramBlue Eye Samurai isn’t the favorite, sadly, with it only sitting at #5 in their predictions, just ahead of Big Mouth at #6. X-Men ’97 is currently the favorite.

Every Emmy-Nominated Netflix Show or Special in 2024

  1. The Crown – 18 main nominations / 1 for The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic (87 in its history, including 21 wins) 
  2. Ripley – 12 nominations
  3. Baby Reindeer – 11 nominations
  4. 3 Body Problem – 6 nominations
  5. Beckham – 5 nominations
  6. All The Light We Cannot See – 4 nominations 
  7. Love on the Spectrum U.S. – 4 nominations
  8. Griselda – 3 nominations
  9. The Gentlemen – 3 nominations
  10. Squid Game: The Challenge – 3 nominations
  11. The Upshaws – 3 nominations
  12. Black Mirror – 3 nominations
  13. Blue Eye Samurai – 2 nominations
  14. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer – 2 nominations
  15. Trevor Noah: Where Was I – 2 nominations
  16. The Greatest Night in Pop – 3 nominations
  17. Queer Eye – 2 nominations
  18. Girls5eva – 2 nominations
  19. Avatar: The Last Airbender – 2 nominations
  20. Scoop – 1 nomination
  21. Unfrosted – 1 nomination
  22. The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady – 1 nomination
  23. Stamped from the Beginning – 1 nomination
  24. Love is Blind – 1 nomination
  25. Big Mouth – 1 nomination
  26. Life on Our Planet – 1 nomination
  27. Our Planet II – 1 nomination
  28. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA – 1 nomination
  29. Escaping Twin Flames – 1 nomination
  30. The Witcher – 1 nomination
  31. The Brothers Sun – 1 nomination
  32. Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – 1 nomination
  33. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – 1 nomination
  34. My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney – 1 nomination

Full List of Netflix Emmy Nominations in 2024

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Note: The Emmy Nominations will roll in at 11:30 am ET / 4:30 BST. 

Limited Or Anthology Series

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Ripley

Drama Series 

  • The Crown
  • 3 Body Problem

Animated Program 

  • Blue Eye Samurai 

Television Movie 

  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted

Variety Special (Live)

  • The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

  • Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer 
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I 

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series 

  • The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic 

Documentary or Nonfiction Special 

  • The Greatest Night in Pop 

Documentary or Nonfiction Series 

  • Beckham 

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

  • Stamped from the Beginning

Structured Reality Program

  • Love is Blind
  • Queer Eye 

Unstructured Reality Program

  • Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd as Donny 
  • Ripley – Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Griselda – Sofia Vergara 

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • The Crown – Imelda Staunton 

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • The Crown – Dominic West as Prince Charles 

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

  • The Crown – Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 

  • The Crown – Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
  • The Crown – Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret 

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 

  • Baby Reindeer – Tom Goodman-HIll as Darrien

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie 

  • Ripley – Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood
  • Baby Reindeer – Jessica Grunning as Martha
  • Baby Reindeer – Nava Mau as Teri

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • The Crown – Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Character Voice-Over Performance

  • Big Mouth – Maya Rudolph – as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Outstanding Narrator 

  • Life on Our Planet – Morgan Freeman

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series

  • My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program 

  • The Crown 
  • The Gentlemen 

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program

  • Ripley

Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

  • Squid Game: The Challenge

Casting for a Drama Series

  • The Crown

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Ripley

Casting for a Reality Program

  • Love on the Spectrum U.S.
  • Squid Game: The Challenge

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series 

  • The Upshaws

Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

  • The Crown – Ritz
  • The Crown – Sleep, Dearie, Sleep
  • 3 Body Problem – Judgement Day

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4
  • Griselda – Middle Management
  • Ripley – V Lucio

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program 

  • Beckham – The Kick
  • Our Planet II – Chapter 1: World on the Movie

Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Griselda – Paradise Lost
  • Ripley – IV La Dolce Vita

Contemporary Costumes for a Series

  • The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Baby Reindeer – Episode 4

Directing for a Comedy Series 

  • The Gentlemen – Refined Aggression – Guy Ritchie

Directing for a Drama Series 

  • The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep –  Stephen Daldry

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Weronika Tofilska
  • Ripley – Steven Zaillian

Directing for a Variety Special

  • Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer – Stan Lathan
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I – David Paul Meyer 

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program 

  • Beckham – What Makes David Run – Fisher Stevens
  • The Greatest Night in Pop – Bao Nguyen

Directing for a Reality Program 

  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. – Episode 7 – Cian O’Clery
  • Squid Game: The Challenge – Red Light, Green Light – Diccon Ramsay

Picture Editing for a Drama Series 

  • 3 Body Problem – Judgement Day – Michael Ruscio

Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series 

  • The Upshaws – Ain’t Broke – Angel Gamboa Bryant and Brian LeCoz
  • The Upshaws – Auto Motives – Angel Gamboa Bryant

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Peter H. Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein
  • Black Mirror – Beyond the Sea – Jon Harris
  • Ripley – III Sommerso – Joshua Raymond Lee and David O. Rogers

Picture Editing for Variety Programming 

  • John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA – Paranormal – Kelly Lyon, Sean McIlraith and Ryan McIlraith

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program 

  • Beckham – Golden Balls – Paul Carlin and Chris King
  • Escaping Twin Flames – Up In Flames – Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Troy Takaki, Mimi Wilcox, and Inbal B. Lessner

Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

  • Queer Eye – Kiss the Sky – Toni Ann Carabello, Enrique Araujo, Widgie Nikia Figaro, Jason Szabo, and Kimberly Pellnat

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program 

  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. – Episode 7 – Rachel Grierson-Johns, Leanne Cole, Toby Stratmann, and Gretchen Peterson

Outstanding Main Title Design 

  • 3 Body Problem – Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, and Eddy Herrington

Period or Fantasy/Sci-fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic

  • The Crown – Ritz – Cate Hall and Emilie Yong-Mills

Prosthetic Makeup 

  • The Witcher – The Cost of Chaos – Mark Couller, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, and Josh Weston

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

  • The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep – Martin Phipps 

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

  • All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4 – James Newton Howard 

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

  • Beckham – Seeing Red – Anze Rozman and Camilo Forero

Original Music and Lyrics 

  • Girls5eva – New York / Song Title: The Medium Time – Sara Bareilles 

Music Supervision 

  • Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Catherine Grieves

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • 3 Body Problem

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

  • Blue Eye Samurai

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Special

  • All The Light We Cannot See 
  • Ripley

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program 

  • The Greatest Night In Pop

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

  • The Crown 
  • 3 Body Problem

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Black Mirror – Beyond The Sea
  • Ripley – VII Macabre Entertainment

Special Visual Effects In A Season or A Movie

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender

Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

  • All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4
  • The Crown – Dis-Moi Oui
  • Ripley – III Sommerso

Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

  • The Brothers Sun
  • The Gentlemen

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Girls5eva – Orlando – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means

Writing for a Drama Series 

  • The Crown – Ritz – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Writing for a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd
  • Black Mirror – Joan is Awful – Charlie Brooker
  • Ripley – Steven Zaillian  

Writing for a Variety Special 

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – Jacqueline Novak
  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Mike Birbiglia

What series are you glad took home an Emmy nomination this year? Let us know in the comments. 

