Emmy Nominations 2024: Every Netflix Series and Special Nomination

The Primetime Emmy Nominations for 2024 are now being announced, and Netflix is hoping for a healthy dose of nominations. Can it top the 160 it scored in 2020? Are any of its shows tipped for greatness? Follow along here.

The 76th annual awards ceremony will be held on September 15th, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast worldwide on ABC.

2023 was notably flat from 2022, with 103 and 105 nominations, respectively. Last year’s nominations and wins were buoyed by big hitters like BEEF, The Crown, Wednesday, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, which received 45 nominations alone. BEEF was the big winner for Netflix on the night of the Emmys, netting eight awards.

That said, Netflix is still notably down from its best-ever year in nominations (2020 with 160), and its win count was half last year from the peak of 2021 (44 wins vs. 22).

Year Number of Nominations Number of Titles Nominated Number of Wins 2024 107 34 ? 2023 103 34 22 2022 105 35 26 2021 129 29 44 2020 160 53 21 2019 118 41 27 2018 112 40 23 2017 97 27 20 2016 56 17 9 2015 35 11 4 2014 32 5 7 2013 14 3 3

Want to see the full list of what Netflix hoped would be nominated for this year’s Emmys? We published all the 2024 hopefuls (all of which were listed on Netflix’s FYC campaign site) back in early June.

What are the odds looking like for a big Netflix win? So far, it is a mixed bag, with the main favorite to win being Baby Reindeer. The experts at GoldenDerby regularly updates its Emmy win predictions, and these are the Netflix series they have potentially winning:

Drama Series – The Crown at #2 behind Shogun. 3 Body Problem ranks ninth in their list.

– The Crown at #2 behind Shogun. 3 Body Problem ranks ninth in their list. Limited Series – Baby Reindeer is the favorite to take home the award in this category ahead of Fargo and Lessons in Chemistry.

– Baby Reindeer is the favorite to take home the award in this category ahead of Fargo and Lessons in Chemistry. Comedy Series – The Gentlemen at #9 and Girls5eva at #11, with favorites being The Bear, Hacks, and Abbot Elementary, respectively.

– The Gentlemen at #9 and Girls5eva at #11, with favorites being The Bear, Hacks, and Abbot Elementary, respectively. TV Movie – Scoop sits at #5 on their list, while Unfrosted sits at #8. The favorites are Mr. Monk’s Last Case and Quiz Lady.

– Scoop sits at #5 on their list, while Unfrosted sits at #8. The favorites are Mr. Monk’s Last Case and Quiz Lady. Animated Program – Blue Eye Samurai isn’t the favorite, sadly, with it only sitting at #5 in their predictions, just ahead of Big Mouth at #6. X-Men ’97 is currently the favorite.

Every Emmy-Nominated Netflix Show or Special in 2024

The Crown – 18 main nominations / 1 for The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic (87 in its history, including 21 wins) Ripley – 12 nominations Baby Reindeer – 11 nominations 3 Body Problem – 6 nominations Beckham – 5 nominations All The Light We Cannot See – 4 nominations Love on the Spectrum U.S. – 4 nominations Griselda – 3 nominations The Gentlemen – 3 nominations Squid Game: The Challenge – 3 nominations The Upshaws – 3 nominations Black Mirror – 3 nominations Blue Eye Samurai – 2 nominations Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer – 2 nominations Trevor Noah: Where Was I – 2 nominations The Greatest Night in Pop – 3 nominations Queer Eye – 2 nominations Girls5eva – 2 nominations Avatar: The Last Airbender – 2 nominations Scoop – 1 nomination Unfrosted – 1 nomination The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady – 1 nomination Stamped from the Beginning – 1 nomination Love is Blind – 1 nomination Big Mouth – 1 nomination Life on Our Planet – 1 nomination Our Planet II – 1 nomination John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA – 1 nomination Escaping Twin Flames – 1 nomination The Witcher – 1 nomination The Brothers Sun – 1 nomination Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – 1 nomination Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – 1 nomination My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney – 1 nomination

Full List of Netflix Emmy Nominations in 2024

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Note: The Emmy Nominations will roll in at 11:30 am ET / 4:30 BST.

Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Ripley

Drama Series

The Crown

3 Body Problem

Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Television Movie

Scoop

Unfrosted

Variety Special (Live)

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Greatest Night in Pop

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Beckham

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Stamped from the Beginning

Structured Reality Program

Love is Blind

Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd as Donny

Ripley – Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Griselda – Sofia Vergara

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown – Imelda Staunton

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

The Crown – Dominic West as Prince Charles

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The Crown – Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown – Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The Crown – Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Tom Goodman-HIll as Darrien

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ripley – Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood

Baby Reindeer – Jessica Grunning as Martha

Baby Reindeer – Nava Mau as Teri

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

The Crown – Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth – Maya Rudolph – as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Outstanding Narrator

Life on Our Planet – Morgan Freeman

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series

My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program

The Crown

The Gentlemen

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program

Ripley

Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

Squid Game: The Challenge

Casting for a Drama Series

The Crown

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer

Ripley

Casting for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

The Upshaws

Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Crown – Ritz

The Crown – Sleep, Dearie, Sleep

3 Body Problem – Judgement Day

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4

Griselda – Middle Management

Ripley – V Lucio

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Beckham – The Kick

Our Planet II – Chapter 1: World on the Movie

Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Griselda – Paradise Lost

Ripley – IV La Dolce Vita

Contemporary Costumes for a Series

The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Episode 4

Directing for a Comedy Series

The Gentlemen – Refined Aggression – Guy Ritchie

Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep – Stephen Daldry

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Weronika Tofilska

Ripley – Steven Zaillian

Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer – Stan Lathan

Trevor Noah: Where Was I – David Paul Meyer

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Beckham – What Makes David Run – Fisher Stevens

The Greatest Night in Pop – Bao Nguyen

Directing for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. – Episode 7 – Cian O’Clery

Squid Game: The Challenge – Red Light, Green Light – Diccon Ramsay

Picture Editing for a Drama Series

3 Body Problem – Judgement Day – Michael Ruscio

Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

The Upshaws – Ain’t Broke – Angel Gamboa Bryant and Brian LeCoz

The Upshaws – Auto Motives – Angel Gamboa Bryant

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Peter H. Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein

Black Mirror – Beyond the Sea – Jon Harris

Ripley – III Sommerso – Joshua Raymond Lee and David O. Rogers

Picture Editing for Variety Programming

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA – Paranormal – Kelly Lyon, Sean McIlraith and Ryan McIlraith

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Beckham – Golden Balls – Paul Carlin and Chris King

Escaping Twin Flames – Up In Flames – Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Troy Takaki, Mimi Wilcox, and Inbal B. Lessner

Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Queer Eye – Kiss the Sky – Toni Ann Carabello, Enrique Araujo, Widgie Nikia Figaro, Jason Szabo, and Kimberly Pellnat

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. – Episode 7 – Rachel Grierson-Johns, Leanne Cole, Toby Stratmann, and Gretchen Peterson

Outstanding Main Title Design

3 Body Problem – Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, and Eddy Herrington

Period or Fantasy/Sci-fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic

The Crown – Ritz – Cate Hall and Emilie Yong-Mills

Prosthetic Makeup

The Witcher – The Cost of Chaos – Mark Couller, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, and Josh Weston

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep – Martin Phipps

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4 – James Newton Howard

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Beckham – Seeing Red – Anze Rozman and Camilo Forero

Original Music and Lyrics

Girls5eva – New York / Song Title: The Medium Time – Sara Bareilles

Music Supervision

Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Catherine Grieves

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

3 Body Problem

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Blue Eye Samurai

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Special

All The Light We Cannot See

Ripley

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Greatest Night In Pop

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Crown

3 Body Problem

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Mirror – Beyond The Sea

Ripley – VII Macabre Entertainment

Special Visual Effects In A Season or A Movie

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4

The Crown – Dis-Moi Oui

Ripley – III Sommerso

Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

The Brothers Sun

The Gentlemen

Writing for a Comedy Series

Girls5eva – Orlando – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means

Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown – Ritz – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Writing for a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd

Black Mirror – Joan is Awful – Charlie Brooker

Ripley – Steven Zaillian

Writing for a Variety Special

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – Jacqueline Novak

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Mike Birbiglia

What series are you glad took home an Emmy nomination this year? Let us know in the comments.