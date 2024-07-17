Emmy Nominations 2024: Every Netflix Series and Special Nomination

The Primetime Emmy Nominations for 2024 are now being announced, and Netflix is hoping for a healthy dose of nominations. Can it top the 160 it scored in 2020? Are any of its shows tipped for greatness? Follow along here.
The 76th annual awards ceremony will be held on September 15th, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast worldwide on ABC.
2023 was notably flat from 2022, with 103 and 105 nominations, respectively. Last year’s nominations and wins were buoyed by big hitters like BEEF, The Crown, Wednesday, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, which received 45 nominations alone. BEEF was the big winner for Netflix on the night of the Emmys, netting eight awards.
That said, Netflix is still notably down from its best-ever year in nominations (2020 with 160), and its win count was half last year from the peak of 2021 (44 wins vs. 22).
|Year
|Number of Nominations
|Number of Titles Nominated
|Number of Wins
|2024
|107
|34
|?
|2023
|103
|34
|22
|2022
|105
|35
|26
|2021
|129
|29
|44
|2020
|160
|53
|21
|2019
|118
|41
|27
|2018
|112
|40
|23
|2017
|97
|27
|20
|2016
|56
|17
|9
|2015
|35
|11
|4
|2014
|32
|5
|7
|2013
|14
|3
|3
Want to see the full list of what Netflix hoped would be nominated for this year’s Emmys? We published all the 2024 hopefuls (all of which were listed on Netflix’s FYC campaign site) back in early June.
What are the odds looking like for a big Netflix win? So far, it is a mixed bag, with the main favorite to win being Baby Reindeer. The experts at GoldenDerby regularly updates its Emmy win predictions, and these are the Netflix series they have potentially winning:
- Drama Series – The Crown at #2 behind Shogun. 3 Body Problem ranks ninth in their list.
- Limited Series – Baby Reindeer is the favorite to take home the award in this category ahead of Fargo and Lessons in Chemistry.
- Comedy Series – The Gentlemen at #9 and Girls5eva at #11, with favorites being The Bear, Hacks, and Abbot Elementary, respectively.
- TV Movie – Scoop sits at #5 on their list, while Unfrosted sits at #8. The favorites are Mr. Monk’s Last Case and Quiz Lady.
- Animated Program – Blue Eye Samurai isn’t the favorite, sadly, with it only sitting at #5 in their predictions, just ahead of Big Mouth at #6. X-Men ’97 is currently the favorite.
Every Emmy-Nominated Netflix Show or Special in 2024
- The Crown – 18 main nominations / 1 for The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic (87 in its history, including 21 wins)
- Ripley – 12 nominations
- Baby Reindeer – 11 nominations
- 3 Body Problem – 6 nominations
- Beckham – 5 nominations
- All The Light We Cannot See – 4 nominations
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. – 4 nominations
- Griselda – 3 nominations
- The Gentlemen – 3 nominations
- Squid Game: The Challenge – 3 nominations
- The Upshaws – 3 nominations
- Black Mirror – 3 nominations
- Blue Eye Samurai – 2 nominations
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer – 2 nominations
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I – 2 nominations
- The Greatest Night in Pop – 3 nominations
- Queer Eye – 2 nominations
- Girls5eva – 2 nominations
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – 2 nominations
- Scoop – 1 nomination
- Unfrosted – 1 nomination
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady – 1 nomination
- Stamped from the Beginning – 1 nomination
- Love is Blind – 1 nomination
- Big Mouth – 1 nomination
- Life on Our Planet – 1 nomination
- Our Planet II – 1 nomination
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA – 1 nomination
- Escaping Twin Flames – 1 nomination
- The Witcher – 1 nomination
- The Brothers Sun – 1 nomination
- Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – 1 nomination
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – 1 nomination
- My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney – 1 nomination
Full List of Netflix Emmy Nominations in 2024
Note: The Emmy Nominations will roll in at 11:30 am ET / 4:30 BST.
Limited Or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Ripley
Drama Series
- The Crown
- 3 Body Problem
Animated Program
- Blue Eye Samurai
Television Movie
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Variety Special (Live)
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
- The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- The Greatest Night in Pop
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
- Beckham
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
- Stamped from the Beginning
Structured Reality Program
- Love is Blind
- Queer Eye
Unstructured Reality Program
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd as Donny
- Ripley – Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Griselda – Sofia Vergara
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- The Crown – Imelda Staunton
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- The Crown – Dominic West as Prince Charles
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- The Crown – Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- The Crown – Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
- The Crown – Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer – Tom Goodman-HIll as Darrien
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Ripley – Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood
- Baby Reindeer – Jessica Grunning as Martha
- Baby Reindeer – Nava Mau as Teri
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- The Crown – Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
Character Voice-Over Performance
- Big Mouth – Maya Rudolph – as Connie the Hormone Monstress
Outstanding Narrator
- Life on Our Planet – Morgan Freeman
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series
- My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program
- The Crown
- The Gentlemen
Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program
- Ripley
Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
- Squid Game: The Challenge
Casting for a Drama Series
- The Crown
Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer
- Ripley
Casting for a Reality Program
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- Squid Game: The Challenge
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
- The Upshaws
Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
- The Crown – Ritz
- The Crown – Sleep, Dearie, Sleep
- 3 Body Problem – Judgement Day
Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4
- Griselda – Middle Management
- Ripley – V Lucio
Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
- Beckham – The Kick
- Our Planet II – Chapter 1: World on the Movie
Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Griselda – Paradise Lost
- Ripley – IV La Dolce Vita
Contemporary Costumes for a Series
- The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep
Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer – Episode 4
Directing for a Comedy Series
- The Gentlemen – Refined Aggression – Guy Ritchie
Directing for a Drama Series
- The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep – Stephen Daldry
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Weronika Tofilska
- Ripley – Steven Zaillian
Directing for a Variety Special
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer – Stan Lathan
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I – David Paul Meyer
Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Beckham – What Makes David Run – Fisher Stevens
- The Greatest Night in Pop – Bao Nguyen
Directing for a Reality Program
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. – Episode 7 – Cian O’Clery
- Squid Game: The Challenge – Red Light, Green Light – Diccon Ramsay
Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- 3 Body Problem – Judgement Day – Michael Ruscio
Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
- The Upshaws – Ain’t Broke – Angel Gamboa Bryant and Brian LeCoz
- The Upshaws – Auto Motives – Angel Gamboa Bryant
Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Peter H. Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein
- Black Mirror – Beyond the Sea – Jon Harris
- Ripley – III Sommerso – Joshua Raymond Lee and David O. Rogers
Picture Editing for Variety Programming
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA – Paranormal – Kelly Lyon, Sean McIlraith and Ryan McIlraith
Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Beckham – Golden Balls – Paul Carlin and Chris King
- Escaping Twin Flames – Up In Flames – Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Troy Takaki, Mimi Wilcox, and Inbal B. Lessner
Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
- Queer Eye – Kiss the Sky – Toni Ann Carabello, Enrique Araujo, Widgie Nikia Figaro, Jason Szabo, and Kimberly Pellnat
Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. – Episode 7 – Rachel Grierson-Johns, Leanne Cole, Toby Stratmann, and Gretchen Peterson
Outstanding Main Title Design
- 3 Body Problem – Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, and Eddy Herrington
Period or Fantasy/Sci-fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic
- The Crown – Ritz – Cate Hall and Emilie Yong-Mills
Prosthetic Makeup
- The Witcher – The Cost of Chaos – Mark Couller, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, and Josh Weston
Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep – Martin Phipps
Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4 – James Newton Howard
Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Beckham – Seeing Red – Anze Rozman and Camilo Forero
Original Music and Lyrics
- Girls5eva – New York / Song Title: The Medium Time – Sara Bareilles
Music Supervision
- Baby Reindeer – Episode 4 – Catherine Grieves
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- 3 Body Problem
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
- Blue Eye Samurai
Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Special
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Ripley
Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
- The Greatest Night In Pop
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- The Crown
- 3 Body Problem
Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Black Mirror – Beyond The Sea
- Ripley – VII Macabre Entertainment
Special Visual Effects In A Season or A Movie
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
- All The Light We Cannot See – Episode 4
- The Crown – Dis-Moi Oui
- Ripley – III Sommerso
Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming
- The Brothers Sun
- The Gentlemen
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Girls5eva – Orlando – Meredith Scardino and Sam Means
Writing for a Drama Series
- The Crown – Ritz – Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Writing for a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- Baby Reindeer – Richard Gadd
- Black Mirror – Joan is Awful – Charlie Brooker
- Ripley – Steven Zaillian
Writing for a Variety Special
- Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – Jacqueline Novak
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool – Mike Birbiglia
What series are you glad took home an Emmy nomination this year? Let us know in the comments.