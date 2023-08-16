Netflix News

‘Heart of Invictus’ Prince Harry’s Veterans Sport Docuseries is Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Prince Harry's sports docuseries 'Heart of Invictus' is coming to Netflix in August 2023.

Prince Harry’s long-awaited sports documentary centered around disabled military veterans, Heart of Invictus, is coming to Netflix in August 2023. The five-part series will follow injured military veterans from around the world, who after their service have turned to competitive sports.

Heart of Invictus is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries from Archewell Productions and the Invictus Games Foundation and directed by Orlando von Einsiedel. Archewell Productions is the studio founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The series is produced by Joanna Natasegara who previously produced and wrote the Netflix documentary The Edge of Democracy.

Joanna Natasegara, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, Sir Keith Mills GBE DL, Dominic Reid OBE, Orlando von Einsiedel, and Abigail Anketell-Jones are all listed as executive producers on the series.

What is Heart of Invictus?

Netflix has released an official synopsis for the docuseries;

“Archewell Productions, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, introduces HEART OF INVICTUS. From the Oscarâ“‡-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (THE WHITE HELMETS, VIRUNGA, EVELYN), the series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague. The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each national team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.”

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and executive producer of Heart of Invictus had the following to say about the series;

“Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe. Heart of Invictus is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport. While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect.”

When is the Heart of Invictus Netflix release date?

Netflix has officially announced that Heart of Invictus will arrive on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023.

What is the episode count?

All five episodes, with an approximate runtime of 60 minutes each, will be available to stream upon release.

