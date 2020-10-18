It’s Halloween and once again we’re all diving into our favorite Halloween movies. That means you’re probably looking for whether or not Hocus Pocus, a Halloween staple, is streaming on Netflix. Here’s your 2020 update on when Hocus Pocus will be on Netflix, where it’s streaming if not, and some details about Hocus Pocus 2.

Hocus Pocus was first released back in 1993 but arguably has only gained its popularity long after the movie was first released at the box office. One explanation for the popularity is because Disney Channel and Freeform regularly air the movie every year, hence it is now a Halloween staple.

Of course, the movie has also gained popularity in recent years thanks to numerous rumors of remakes and sequels. Just this year, Disney released a book titled “Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel” and we’re expecting a movie to follow in upcoming years.

Last year it was reportedly in development but a long way off. In 2020, there has been some movement on the sequel front with The DisInsider reporting in September that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi were all in talks to return.

Is Hocus Pocus on Netflix US in 2020?

Once again, Netflix doesn’t have Hocus Pocus in the US and starting last year, the chances of it coming to Netflix are remote.

From November 2020, Hocus Pocus became a permanent fixture within the Disney+ lineup.

As always, Netflix’s DVD subscription service is carrying the movie but because of the time of year, there’ll be increased demand meaning we suggest you get the movie in your queue quickly to avoid disappointment.

Hocus Pocus Availability in Other Netflix Regions

While some regions used to carry Hocus Pocus with the rapid rollout of Disney+ around the world, that’s no longer the case. In all regions, you’ll find Hocus Pocus on Disney+.

If you’re a fan of Kenny Ortega, the director of the movie you’ll know that he currently operates on Netflix under his overall development deal. So far, that’s produced Julie and the Phantoms.

What are your go-to Halloween movies? Let us know in the comments.