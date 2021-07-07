Netflix Thai Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Deep’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

While K-Dramas continue to be some of the most popular Non-English titles, subscribers shouldn’t be sleeping on the excellent titles coming from nations such as Indonesia and Thailand. One incredibly exciting movie, in particular, the Thai psychological sci-fi thriller Deep arrives in July 2021, and we have everything you need to know about the upcoming feature.

Deep is an upcoming Thai Netflix Original psychological sci-fi thriller directed by Sid Wisit Sasanatieng. The release of Deep marks only the second Thai Original movie to be released on Netflix in 2021.

When is the Netflix release date for Deep?

It has been confirmed that the release date of Deep is Friday, July 16th, 2021.

The Thai thriller will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

What is the plot of Deep?

Four university students suffering from insomnia are lured into a neuroscience experiment that quickly spirals out of control. Trapped within their own minds, they must find a way to escape before it is too late.

Who is the cast of Deep?

We have all of the cast members confirmed for Deep, only four of the cast have confirmed named roles:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jane Care Panisara Rikulsurakan The Promise | Wai Sab Saraek Kad 2 | Samee See Thong Win Kay Lertsittichai WHO ARE YOU | Wolf | BRAND’S Summer Camp Cin Fern Supanaree Sutichitwong Wolf | Dreamtective Peach Krit Jeerapattananuwong *debuting in Deep* TBA Dujdao Vadhanapakorn ABABO | Only God Forgives TBA Warisara Jitpreedasakul *debuting in Deep* TBA Philaiwan Khamphirathat Happy Old Year TBA Wongsakorn Rassamitat My Girl TBA Bhumibhat Thavornsiri Happy Old Year | Girl From Nowhere TBA Kim Waddoup *debuting in Deep*

What is the runtime of Deep?

IMDb has the runtime of Deep confirmed at 101 minutes.

Where was Deep filmed?

Unsurprisingly, the filming for Deep took place in the Thai nation’s capital of Bangkok.

Are you looking forward to the release of Deep on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!