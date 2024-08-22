‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Series

On December 24, 1999, Indian Airlines Flight 814 was hijacked after leaving Kathmandu, Nepal, on its way to Delhi, India. The deadly incident lasted seven days and crossed several international borders before it was finally resolved on the ground in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Already the subject of numerous books and movies, this is the first series based on the hijacking of IC 814. The show is adapted in part from the book Flight Into Fear by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Given that IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on an isolated, real-life crime, Netflix has already announced that this will be a limited series — so no IC 814, Season 2.

The series is produced by Matchbox Shots, whose previous productions for Netflix include the thriller film Monica, O My Darling and the series Scoop. IC 814 is created, written, and directed by Anubhav Sinha. Best known for impactful social issue films like Thappad and Article 15, this is Sinha’s first web series and first project for Netflix. Sinha co-created and co-wrote the show with Trishant Srivastava, whose previous credits for Netflix include the hit film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and both seasons of the series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega.

What is the plot of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack?

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“As a routine flight ascended into the winter sky, a chilling announcement signaled the beginning of a hijack that would change Indian aviation history forever. Inside, passengers faced mounting terror as the aircraft made emergency landings in four countries overnight. Meanwhile, negotiators outside raced against the clock to ensure the safety of 189 onboard.”

Netflix India’s Vice President of Content Monika Shergill says: “The series doesn’t just recount the events; it immerses you in the emotional whirlwind of a nation gripped by fear, hope, and desperation. The powerful storytelling, combined with stunning visual effects and heart-stopping performances by a stellar cast, makes this a must-watch.”

Who is cast in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack?

Among those on board the plane, Vijay Varma (Darlings, Murder Mubarak) stars as flight captain Sharan Dev, and Patralekha (Wild Wild Punjab) plays flight attendant Indrani.

On the ground, Dia Mirza (Thappad) stars as newspaper editor Shalini Chandra.

The roles of various Indian government officials are played by an impressive cast that includes:

Naseeruddin Shah

Pankaj Kapur

Manoj Pahwa

Kumud Mishra

Arvind Swami

Squid Game‘s breakout star Anupam Tripathi is part of the series as well.

Netflix released a short video to announce the cast and their roles:

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack releases globally on August 29, 2024.

