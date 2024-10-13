Iconic ‘Stranger Things’ Location Destroyed Following Season 5 Filming

Hawkins High School is in the process of being demolished as filming for the fifth and final season begins to wind down ahead of its 2025 release. The iconic location is the home of the Tigers and is attended by much of the cast in the show’s present-day, plus by Hopper, Joyce, and Bob in the 1950s.

The new pictures come from Stranger Things Spoilers on X (who we spoke to about their expectations and other scoops from behind the scenes earlier this year), who has been posting a series of photos over the past few weeks as filming reaches the climax for the final season of the show.

According to the account, filming at Hawkins High School, which will be used heavily in season 5 as it has in prior seasons, wrapped up in mid-June 2024. It was always set to be demolished the second Netflix was done filming there. By the end of season 4, the school was the temporary refuge for many as Vecna began destroying the town of Hawkins. Many have spotted school buses and military vehicles outside the school throughout the year. Over the years, other uses for the school have been where the iconic Snow Ball took place.

The school itself is publicly accessible and located in Stockbridge, Georgia, the state where the majority of the series’s filming has taken place over the past eight years. Google Maps even lists the location as Hawkins High School, with the street view taken in November 2022 showing Hawkins High School: Home of the Tigers printed on the front fascia. The school was used as Patrick Henry High School before closing in 2015 (Google Maps lists it as Stockbridge Senior High School located north).

The most recent update, posted today, shows further school demolition, with the back building being removed.

UPDATE: Hawkins School’s back building is heavily demolished, with walls ripped apart and rubble scattered. The structure is barely recognizable and won’t be standing much longer.#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ZjYquPiF4c — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) October 13, 2024

Filming for Stranger Things season 5 continues into the latter months of the year (we were initially told it would be wrapped up sometime in October), with the final season expected to land on our screens sometime in 2025 after an extensive period of VFX.

