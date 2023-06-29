‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ Anime Coming to Netflix in Select Regions in July 2023

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Haro Aso’s Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is coming to Netflix US in July 2023!

Based on the manga by Haro Aso, and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, since October 2018 Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead has been published in the Japanese magazine Monthly Sunday Gene-X. Viz Media has publishing rights in North America.

Bug Films is the studio behind the production of the series.

When is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead coming to Netflix US?

Subscribers won’t have to wait long for the release of the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime adaptation.

Episodes of the anime will begin streaming on Netflix US on Sunday, July 9th, 2023. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will also be available to stream on Hulu.

What is the plot of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

Here is the official synopsis for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead;

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day. After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can’t even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira’s on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he…well, kicks the bucket.”

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed there will be a total of 12 episodes in the first season.

Episodes will be available weekly, with new episodes on Sundays until the season finale on September 24th, 2023.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 24 minutes.

Who are the cast members of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

There are four confirmed cast members for the anime;

Shuichiro Umeda (Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie) as Akira Tendô

(Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie) as Akira Tendô Tomori Kusunoki (Chainsaw Man) as Shizuka Mikazuki

(Chainsaw Man) as Shizuka Mikazuki Makoto Furukawa (One Punch Man) as Kenichirô Ryûzaki

(One Punch Man) as Kenichirô Ryûzaki Minami Takahashi (Food Wars) as Beatrix Amerhauser

When is the live-action adaptation released on Netflix?

The wait for the live-action adaptation isn’t long either! The Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead film will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!