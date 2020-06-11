What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Release Date

‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Release Date

by @JRobinsonWoN on June 11, 2020

its okay to not be okay season 1 netflix k drama

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay – Copyright. tvN

2020 has arguably been the best year on record so far for new K-Dramas on Netflix. The streak of great new series looks to continue with the impending release of tvN’s latest series, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. We have everything you need to know about It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release dates.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is an upcoming Netflix Original South-Korean Romantic-Comedy series, written by Jo Yong and directed by Park Shin Woo.

When is the Netflix release date for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay?

The first episode of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, June 20th, 2020.

There will be a total of 16 episodes, with two episodes arriving weekly on Saturdays and Sundays for eight weeks.

Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Weekly episode release schedule

The first episode of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay will be broadcast on tvN on Saturday, June 20th, 2020.

Episodes broadcast in South Korea will be made available on Netflix the same day:

EpisodetvN BroadcastNetflix Release Date
120/06/202020/06/2020
221/06/202021/06/2020
327/06/202027/06/2020
428/06/202028/06/2020
504/07/202004/07/2020
605/07/202005/07/2020
711/07/202011/07/2020
812/07/202012/07/2020
918/07/202018/07/2020
1019/07/202019/07/2020
1125/07/202025/07/2020
1226/07/202026/07/2020
1301/08/202001/08/2020
1402/08/202002/08/2020
1508/08/202008/08/2020
1609/08/202009/08/2020

What is the plot of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay?

Community health worker Moon Kang Tae is desperate to escape from the heavy responsibility and emotional baggage he’s held onto all his life. Help comes in the unexpected form of children’s author, Ko Moon Young. Despite her talent for writing, and her extreme popularity amongst children she doesn’t believe in the stories she writes.

its okay to not be okay season 1 netflix k drama moon

Kim Soo Hyun (left) and Seo Ye Ji in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay – Copyright. tvN

Who are the cast members of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay?

The following stars have been confirmed for the first season of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Moon Kang TaeKim Soo HyunCrash Landing on You | Hotel Del Luna | You Who Came From the Stars
Go Moon YoungSeo Ye JiSave Me | Another Miss Oh | Remembering First Love
Moon Sang TaeOh Jung SeHot Stove League | When the Camellia Blooms | A Beautiful Mind
Nam Joo RiPark Kyu YoungRomance is a Bonus Book | Life on Mars | Just Between Lovers
Lee Sang InKim Joo HeonDesignated Survivor: 60 Days | Encounter | 38 Task Force
Oh Ji WangKim Chang WanOne Spring Night | Find Me in Your Memory | Something in the Rain
Park Haeng JaJang Young NamNobody Knows | My Country: The New Age | The Crowned Clown
Kang Soon DeokKim Mi KyungHi Bye, Mama! | V.I.P | Her Private Life
Go Dae HwanLee EolLive | Hot Stove League | Justice
Jo Jae SooKang Gi DoongRomance is a Bonus Book | The King: Eternal Monarch | About Time
Yoo Seung JaePark Jin JooHotel Del Luna | Encounter | While You Were Sleeping
Seon ByulJang Gyu RiDating Class | Prison Life of Fools | Idol Room

Can It’s Okay to Not be Okay break into the top 10 K-Dramas?

2019 and 2020 have already been exceptional years for K-Dramas, as showcased by the growing popularity of the genre outside of South Korea, and the number of series continuously breaking broadcast records.

tvN currently occupies seven out of the top ten list of the highest-rated cable television K-Dramas of all time. To break the top ten It’s Okay to Not Be Okay will need to exceed a rating of over 12.55%, which would beat fellow tvN drama Signal.

It’s highly unlikely that the series will break The World of the Married series unparalleled rating of 28.371%. To put it into perspective, that would be like having almost 94 million of the US population tuning in to watch the finale, which hasn’t been seen since the M*A*S*H finale in 1983 and typically only seen every year for the Superbowl.

Are you excited for the release of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

