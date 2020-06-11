‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Release Date

2020 has arguably been the best year on record so far for new K-Dramas on Netflix. The streak of great new series looks to continue with the impending release of tvN’s latest series, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. We have everything you need to know about It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release dates.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is an upcoming Netflix Original South-Korean Romantic-Comedy series, written by Jo Yong and directed by Park Shin Woo.

When is the Netflix release date for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay?

The first episode of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, June 20th, 2020.

There will be a total of 16 episodes, with two episodes arriving weekly on Saturdays and Sundays for eight weeks.

Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Weekly episode release schedule

The first episode of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay will be broadcast on tvN on Saturday, June 20th, 2020.

Episodes broadcast in South Korea will be made available on Netflix the same day:

Episode tvN Broadcast Netflix Release Date 1 20/06/2020 20/06/2020 2 21/06/2020 21/06/2020 3 27/06/2020 27/06/2020 4 28/06/2020 28/06/2020 5 04/07/2020 04/07/2020 6 05/07/2020 05/07/2020 7 11/07/2020 11/07/2020 8 12/07/2020 12/07/2020 9 18/07/2020 18/07/2020 10 19/07/2020 19/07/2020 11 25/07/2020 25/07/2020 12 26/07/2020 26/07/2020 13 01/08/2020 01/08/2020 14 02/08/2020 02/08/2020 15 08/08/2020 08/08/2020 16 09/08/2020 09/08/2020

What is the plot of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay?

Community health worker Moon Kang Tae is desperate to escape from the heavy responsibility and emotional baggage he’s held onto all his life. Help comes in the unexpected form of children’s author, Ko Moon Young. Despite her talent for writing, and her extreme popularity amongst children she doesn’t believe in the stories she writes.

Who are the cast members of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay?

The following stars have been confirmed for the first season of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Moon Kang Tae Kim Soo Hyun Crash Landing on You | Hotel Del Luna | You Who Came From the Stars Go Moon Young Seo Ye Ji Save Me | Another Miss Oh | Remembering First Love Moon Sang Tae Oh Jung Se Hot Stove League | When the Camellia Blooms | A Beautiful Mind Nam Joo Ri Park Kyu Young Romance is a Bonus Book | Life on Mars | Just Between Lovers Lee Sang In Kim Joo Heon Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Encounter | 38 Task Force Oh Ji Wang Kim Chang Wan One Spring Night | Find Me in Your Memory | Something in the Rain Park Haeng Ja Jang Young Nam Nobody Knows | My Country: The New Age | The Crowned Clown Kang Soon Deok Kim Mi Kyung Hi Bye, Mama! | V.I.P | Her Private Life Go Dae Hwan Lee Eol Live | Hot Stove League | Justice Jo Jae Soo Kang Gi Doong Romance is a Bonus Book | The King: Eternal Monarch | About Time Yoo Seung Jae Park Jin Joo Hotel Del Luna | Encounter | While You Were Sleeping Seon Byul Jang Gyu Ri Dating Class | Prison Life of Fools | Idol Room

Can It’s Okay to Not be Okay break into the top 10 K-Dramas?

2019 and 2020 have already been exceptional years for K-Dramas, as showcased by the growing popularity of the genre outside of South Korea, and the number of series continuously breaking broadcast records.

tvN currently occupies seven out of the top ten list of the highest-rated cable television K-Dramas of all time. To break the top ten It’s Okay to Not Be Okay will need to exceed a rating of over 12.55%, which would beat fellow tvN drama Signal.

It’s highly unlikely that the series will break The World of the Married series unparalleled rating of 28.371%. To put it into perspective, that would be like having almost 94 million of the US population tuning in to watch the finale, which hasn’t been seen since the M*A*S*H finale in 1983 and typically only seen every year for the Superbowl.

Are you excited for the release of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!