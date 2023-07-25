‘Queen of Tears’ Netflix K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

An exciting new weekly K-drama is headed to Netflix sometime in 2023. Titled Queen of Tears, the upcoming K-drama will star It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’s Kim Soo Hyun and Lovestruck in the City actress Kim Ji Won.

Queen of Tears is an upcoming South Korean internationally licensed Netflix Original romantic drama series written by Park Ji Eun, and directed by Kim Hee Won and Jang Young Woo. The series is produced by Studio Dragon, the same studio behind other popular Netflix shows such as Crash Landing on You, Sweet Home, My Holo Love, and more.

When is the Netflix release date for Queen of Tears?

At the time of writing, there is no official release date for Queen of Tears. All we know so far is that the K-drama will arrive sometime in 2024.

There will be a total of 16 episodes. Each episode has an expected runtime of 70 minutes. New episodes will be released on Saturdays and Sundays.

Episodes will be released weekly. First airing on the Korean cable network tvN before being available to stream on Netflix.

What is the plot of Queen of Tears?

The synopsis for Queen of Tears has been sourced from AsianWiki;

Baek Hyun-Woo works as the legal director for the conglomerate Queens Group. He is the most successful person to have come from his hometown village of Yongdu-ri and he is the pride of that village. Baek Hyun-Woo is married to Hong Hae-In, who is the daughter of the family that owns and operates Queens Group. She is known as the “Arrogant Queen” at Queens Department Store.

Who are the cast members of Queen of Tears?

Kim Soo Hyun will play the lead role of Baek Hyun Woo. The last time Netflix subscribers saw Kim Soo Hyun on the streaming service was in 2020 in the popular drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. He also played the guest role in the extremely popular rom-com Crash Landing on You.

Kim Ji Won will play the lead role of Hong Hae In. Another familiar face for Netflix subscribers, Kim Ji Won has starred in My Liberation Notes, Lovestruck in the City, Arthdal Chronicles, and Mr. Sunshine.

Park Sung Hoon will play the supporting role of Yoon Eun Seeong. 2024 will be a very busy year for Park Sung Hoon, who will not only be starring in Queen of Tears but also in the second season of Squid Game.

Kwak Dong Yeon will play the supporting role of Hong Soo Cheol. His last Netflix series was in 2021 as a guest in Our Beloved Summer. He also held a supporting role in Our Beloved Summer, and another guest role in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

The remaining supporting cast members are as follows;

Na Young Hee as Kim Seon Hwa

Kim Joo Ryoung as Secretary/Butler

Kim Jung Nan

Kim Gab Soo as Hong Man Dae

Lee Joo Bin as Cheon Da Hye

Lee Mi Sook as Mo Seul Hee

Jung Jin Young as Hong Beom Jun

Yoon Bo Mi as Secretary Na

Jung Ji Hwan as Baek Hyun’s Secretary

Jeon Bae Soo

Park Jung Pyo

Park Yoon Hee

Lee Soo Ji as Bang Sil

Kim Do Hyun

Kim Dong Ha as Baek Ho Yeol

Kim Geon as Baek Hoyeol (Young)

What is the production status of Queen of Tears?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 25/07/2023)

Filming is still currently ongoing for Queen of Tears, which began in April 2023 and is currently scheduled to end in September 2023.

