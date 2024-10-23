‘Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action’ Two Part Docuseries Coming to Netflix in January 2025

Once the most popular talk show on television, The Jerry Springer Show was famous for its confrontations, shocking revelations, and fights between guests. Coming to Netflix in January 2025, Jerry Spring: Fights, Camera, Action is a two-part documentary that will go behind the curtain of the controversial talk show, with first-hand testimonies, archived footage, and more.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action is an upcoming two-part Netflix Original documentary directed by Luke Sewell and produced by Minnow Films. Catherine Murnane is the producer, while Sophie Jones, Alicia Kerr, and Sophie Leonard are the executive producers.

When is Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the documentary will premiere on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025.

What is Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the docuseries:

“This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties. But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.”

Why was The Jerry Springer Show controversial?

The Jerry Springer Show changed the landscape of talk-show television. Without Springer, we wouldn’t have television shows such as Maury and Dr. Phil, or in the UK, which had its controversial talk show, The Jeremy Kyle Show.

You could argue that before there was the Internet, social media, YouTube, and TikTok, The Jerry Springer Show was the original viral sensation thanks to its shocking stories, larger-than-life guests, confrontations, scandals, fights, revelations, and more. The Jerry Springer Show was car-crash television at its finest and ugliest.

What also made The Jerry Springer Show one of the most watched and controversial talk shows in history was how it pushed reality and fiction to the limit. Audiences would wonder if what they watched was real and if these guests were actors. The Jerry Springer Show was the WWE equivalent of Talk Shows; it didn’t matter who, what, or why. All that mattered was the audience was entertained,

In hindsight, the series was controversial because it can be argued guests were exploited. Mostly, this was when guests were ready to throw hands, and while security was on hand to stop anything from going too far, that didn’t stop people from getting hurt. However, when it comes to exploiting guests, the fights and confrontations were just the tip of the iceberg.

