‘JU-ON: Origins’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in July 2020 & Everything Else we Know so Far

Be prepared to be scared by one of the most frightening characters in horror history. Coming to Netflix in July 2020, we go back to the start of the classic horror franchise Ju-On. We have everything you need to know about Ju-On: Origins, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Ju-On: Origins is an upcoming Original Japanese horror series based on the famous Ju-On franchise. The series will be directed by Shō Miyake, with the story written by Yō Takahashi and Takashige Ichise.

The series will be the first appearance of the JU-ON (The Grudge) in almost four years.

When is the JU-ON: Origins Netflix Release Date?

The Original horror series is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on Friday, July 3rd, 2020.

All six episodes will be available to stream upon release.

JU-On: Origins is a Japanese series, but an English dub will be available upon the series release.

What is the plot of JU-ON: Origins?

The following synopsis for JU-ON: Origins has been provided by Netflix:

“JU-ON: Origins” will focus on the true events of which is the inspiring base of the story. Those are the beginning of the “curse” and give a raw look at the chain of terror that befalls all of those who come into contact with the house.

Who are the cast members of JU-ON: Origins?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in JU-ON: Origins:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yasuo Odajima YosiYosi Arakawa Memories of Matsuko | Survive Style 5+ | Fine, Totally Fine Haruka Honjo Yuina Kuroshima Blue Flame | Strayer’s Chronicle | Jûni-nin no shinitai kodomo-tachi Kiyomi Ririka Tokyo Internet Love | Chronicle of the After-School Wars | Same Old, Same Old Ariyasu Kana Kurashina Sûpâkabu 2: Gekitou Hen | Far Away, So Close | Soredemo, ikite yuku TBA Koki Osamura Stray Dogz 9 | Nôrin Ten: A Gonjirô Inazuka Story | The Woman of S.R.I. TBA Seiko Iwaido Fish Story | Strange Circus | The Great Yokai War TBA Kai Inowaki Tokyo Sonata | Confessions | Misshi to bannin TBA Tokio Emoto The Prince of Tennis | The Outrage | The Last Cop: Episode 0 TBA Nobuko Sendo White Snake Enchantment | Tales of the Bizarre | Early Spring Story TBA Ryushin Tei Golden Slumber | Big Man Japan | Kamen Rider Agito TBA Yuya Matsuura RoboGeisha | Siblings of the Cape | Chikan densha: Yurete mitchaku o-shiri ai TBA Kaho Tsuchimura Aircraft Carrier Ibuki | The Real Thing | Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom

What is the JU-ON franchise?

As far as franchises go, the JU-ON series is arguably one of the most famous horror franchises to originate from Japan.

Created by Takashi Shimizu, JU-ON, or more commonly known as The Grudge has existed for almost two decades and has amassed a total of 13 movies since its debut in 2000.

After four films in Japan, the films were remade for American audiences by horror legend Sam Raimi (Evil Dead), but directed by Takashi Shimizu.

JU-ON movies on Netflix

The following regions are streaming some of the JU-ON films on Netflix:

Country Ju-On: The Grudge (2002) Ju-On 2 (2003) Ju-On White Ghost (2009) Ju-On Black Ghost (2009) Ju-On: The Beginning of the End (2014) Ju-On: The Final Curse (2015) The Grudge (2004) The Grudge 2 (2006) The Grudge 3 (2009) Canada ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ Germany ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ Hong Kong ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ Japan ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ South Korea ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖

Are you looking forward to the release of JU-ON: Origins on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!