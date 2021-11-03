‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Of all of the Dreamworks projects to come to Netflix, one of the most popular has been Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous which just saw season 3 land on Netflix. With all eyes now ahead to season 4 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous which is coming to Netflix globally in December 2021.

Set in the Universal IP of Jurassic World, the animated series follows six teens attending an adventure camp on an island full of dinosaurs and as you can probably guess, everything didn’t go to plan.

So far, 26 episodes have hit Netflix around the world so far since September 2020. Here’s how they’ve arrived:

For anyone that doesn’t follow Dreamworks shows on Netflix, they’re often ordered with a big batch of episodes upfront. That’s how we’re able to see multiple seasons added within a small time period. Some shows have been ordered up to a certain amount of episodes (see Voltron) and that’s the case we’re expecting with Jurassic World but Netflix doesn’t communicate that.

Thankfully in October 2021, Netflix Family confirmed that season 4 is on the way. Season 4 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous will hit Netflix globally on December 3rd, 2021.

A new island awaits… JURASSIC WORLD: CAMP CRETACEOUS returns December 3. pic.twitter.com/Oa31yci12N — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) October 15, 2021

What to expect from Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4

When talking to EntertainmentWeekly, Scott Kreamer and Colin Trevorrow revealed there are several key things moving forward with regards to how the show is overlapping with the main Jurassic World timeline saying:

“There are connections that we’re making for sure […] When you see ‘Dominion’, it will be clear that it takes place on the same timeline and in the same world as our show.” adding “We do have a beginning, middle, and an end for it […] I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to think that we don’t have a plan. We do, and there is an ending in sight.”

Trevorrow speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the release of season 3 didn’t give anything definitive away for the fourth season but did say that there is more planned saying:

“If we are able to tell the whole story that we have plotted out here, that the writers have built, it will really give us a chance to go into some really new spaces that are a real departure from the movies,”

In the teaser posted above, we do know that we’re headed to a brand new island for the fourth season. In a quick blip in the teaser, we can see a desert-like landscape with cacti with red mountains in the distance.

As for other Dreamworks projects on Netflix right now, they’re beginning to come to an end. Rhyme Time Town continues with a new season currently lined up for June 2021. The Fast and Furious animated series is still ongoing but it’s unclear when that comes to a close. Gabby’s Dollhouse and Go, Dog Go! are also expected to have more episodes in the future but any new projects will likely land at Peacock. You can read more about the legacy of that deal to Netflix in a great piece Emily Horgan did for us here.

As always, the best port of call for any announcement regarding season 4 (whether that be a renewal or release date) is the Jurassic World Twitter account and the second being the main Dreamworks account. We found they’ve beaten trades to the punch in announcing any future seasons thus far.

Do you want to see Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.