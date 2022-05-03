Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

After another exciting season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, subscribers are chomping at the bit to find out what’s in store for the campers in season 5. We’ve finally got confirmation that the show is returning for a fifth season. Below is everything we know so far about Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5.

Set in the cinematic universe of Universal’s Jurassic World, Camp Cretaceous is the first spin-off series we’ve seen since Jurassic World debuted in cinemas in 2015. Incredibly successful in its own right, the series has amassed a great fan following on Netflix and was even the recipient of the 48th Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects.

With the release of season 4, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous now has a total of 37 episodes. The first four seasons arrived between September 2020 and December 2021:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed

Back in December 2021, we didn’t know whether the show was returning for a fifth season but predicted, given the cliffhanger, that another was on the way.

Despite mentioning him numerous times throughout the series, we’d never seen Kenji’s father. That is until the big reveal of season 4 that Kash’s boss is Kenji’s father, with the latter shocked to come face to face with his son.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the next movie of the franchise, is due to be released in June 2022. That led us to predict at lease one more season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous would be due out in the summer.

Netflix finally confirmed on May 3rd, 2022 that a fifth season is on the way with it scheduled to arrive on July 21st, 2022.

First look at JURASSIC WORLD: CAMP CRETACEOUS season 5 coming in July 2022! pic.twitter.com/Zv9z9IIwQz — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 3, 2022

Netflix also announced a new interactive special Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure. Here’s how it’s described:

“In a standalone interactive adventure, the campers, desperate for food, work together to find a hidden stockpile. They must risk everything to uncover clues in search of its location, ultimately exposing previously unknown secrets of Isla Nublar.”

What to expect from Camp Cretaceous season 5

Will Kenji side with his father?

Throughout the series, it’s been made clear that Kenji’s father is an extremely busy man and has been absent throughout most of Kenji’s upbringing. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be extremely hard for Kenji to choose a side in the conflict of season 5.

As Kash’s boss, and the mastermind behind the experiments being conducted on the dinosaurs, this revelation will be devasting for Kenji, who likely had no idea what his father was doing.

Kenji has proven himself to be a good person, brave, and an extremely loyal friend to the other campers. But Kenji’s resolve will be pushed to the absolute limit if he has to fight against his own father. We’ll likely see Kenji’s father try to manipulate his son to switch sides, but Kenji will come through in the end and try to stop any nefarious and dastardly plans his father has.

Will Brandon find Darius?

Darius was able to get hold of Kash’s phone and used it to phone his older brother Brandon. However, Darius was only able to say hello before Kash hung up the phone. We later saw Brandon pack a bag, stating his intent to find his little brother. It’s unclear if GPS was active and Brandon can find the island, but it’s clear he is determined to find Darius and bring him home.

What will happen to the dinosaurs on the island?

Ingen and Masarani were once the exclusive owners of Dinosaur DNA, but thanks to the events of season 4 we now know this is no longer the case. Mantha Corp now has access to Dinosaur DNA from some of the Dinos of Isla Sorna, and they are funding Kash’s research into aggressive dinosaurs that can be controlled and manipulated into fighting each other for the purpose of high roller gambling.

Assuming that Mantah Corp can be stopped, will the campers somehow free the Dinosaurs from the mysterious island?

