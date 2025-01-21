K-Dramas Netflix News

‘Crime Scene Zero’ Korean Variety Show Picked Up By Netflix for New Season

The South Korean variety show Crime Scene has been picked up by Netflix for a brand new season.

Picture: Jang Jin, Park Ji-Yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji Hoon, and Ahn Yu Jun

One of South Korea’s most popular variety shows, the crime-solving mystery series Crime Scene, has been picked up by Netflix for its fifth season, Crime Scene Zero. The cast was recently announced, and filming is reportedly underway. Here’s everything we know about Crime Scene Zero on Netflix.

Crime Scene Zero is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original variety series and the de facto fifth season of the Crime Scene franchise. It was initially broadcast on the network jTBC for three seasons between 2014 and 2017. Seven years later, it was picked up by TVING for one more season.

Who are the stars of Crime Scene Zero?

It has been confirmed that cast members Jang Jin, Park Ji-Yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji Hoon, and Ahn Yu Jun, some from the previous seasons, will return for Crime Scene Zero. The sixth cast spot has been reserved for special guests who will feature in each episode.

Jang Jin is well known for his work as a director on screen and on the stage and is also a prolific screenwriter and playwright. Jin was the writer and director for three seasons of the Korean adaptation of SNL. He has starred in every season of Crime Scene.

Park Ji-Yoon is an actress, model, and pop singer. She debuted as a model as a teenager and, in 1997, released her first studio album, Skyblue Dream. Her last role in a K-drama was in Entertain Us over a decade ago, in 2014, where she played herself in six episodes. She is a newcomer to the Crime Scene.

Jang Dong Min is a South Korean comedian and is most well known for his style of yelling and cursing a lot in his performances. He has starred in three seasons of Crime Scenes.

Kim Ji Hoon is a South Korean actor who has been seen in multiple titles on Netflix, such as Celebrity, Love to Hate You, Money Heist: Korea, and Behind Every Star.

Ahn Yu Jin is a K-pop idol and the leader of the K-pop group IVE under Starship Entertainment. She is also a newcomer to the series and is expected to be a huge draw.

When is Crime Scene Zero coming to Netflix?

With filming underway, we could see Crime Scene Zero on Netflix by the end of the year. For now, we await official confirmation from Netflix.

Will you be watching the new season of Crime Scene Zero on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

🕒 This article was first published on January 21, 2025. It has been updated over time to reflect new information.

