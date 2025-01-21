Coming Soon to Netflix WWE

WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for February 2025

Your complete rundown of live WWE on Netflix coming up in February 2025.

February Wwe Live Schedule

Picture: Royal Rumble 2025 – WWE

With the arrival of February, the road to Wrestlemania officially kicks off with the first Premium Live Event of the year, the Royal Rumble. Most of the live events will deal with the fallout of the Rumble as the WWE superstars begin their preparations for Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. An exciting month awaits.

January has been a successful start for the WWE on Netflix. In the first week, RAW amassed 5.9 million views worldwide. 

Don’t forget that these live events are in addition to all the new archive titles on the way to Netflix in the United States or internationally. The new archive additions planned for February include Armageddon, Great American Bash, Night of Champions, and Stomping Grounds. 

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should apply an extra day to the date.

Here’s the full schedule of Live WWE Shows coming to Netflix in February 2025:

Live WWE Premium Events in February 2025

Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Royal Rumble 2025

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Description: The road to Wrestlemania officially begins on Netflix as 30 men and 30 women compete in one of wrestling's most significant events of the year, the Royal Rumble. Only one winner will earn their chance of a title shot at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas.

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT Vengeance Day

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Location: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington DC

Description: The premium live event of the year for NXT takes place in Washington, DC. Superstars such as Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Lola Vice, and Roxanne Perez

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE RAW Schedule for February 2025

WWE RAW

Picture: Netflix

Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. 

RAW #N1×05

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×06

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×07

Date: Monday, February 17, 2025

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×08

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Location: Heritage Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

 

WWE Live SmackDown Schedule for February 2025

WWE SmackDown

Picture: Netflix

Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

SmackDown #N1×07

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

SmackDown #N1×08

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Location: Capitol One Arena, Washington, DC

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×09

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×10

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE Live NXT Schedule for February 2025

WWE NXT Schedule

Picture: Netflix

Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Episode #N1x05

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Centre

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Episode #N1x06

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Centre

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Episode #N1x07

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Centre

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Episode #N1x08

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Centre

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Are you looking forward to watching more WWE in February 2025? Let us know in the comments below!

