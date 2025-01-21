WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for February 2025

With the arrival of February, the road to Wrestlemania officially kicks off with the first Premium Live Event of the year, the Royal Rumble. Most of the live events will deal with the fallout of the Rumble as the WWE superstars begin their preparations for Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. An exciting month awaits.

January has been a successful start for the WWE on Netflix. In the first week, RAW amassed 5.9 million views worldwide.

Don’t forget that these live events are in addition to all the new archive titles on the way to Netflix in the United States or internationally. The new archive additions planned for February include Armageddon, Great American Bash, Night of Champions, and Stomping Grounds.

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should apply an extra day to the date.

Here’s the full schedule of Live WWE Shows coming to Netflix in February 2025:

Live WWE Premium Events in February 2025

Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Royal Rumble 2025 Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025 Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana Description: The road to Wrestlemania officially begins on Netflix as 30 men and 30 women compete in one of wrestling's most significant events of the year, the Royal Rumble. Only one winner will earn their chance of a title shot at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT Vengeance Day Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025 Location: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington DC Description: The premium live event of the year for NXT takes place in Washington, DC. Superstars such as Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Lola Vice, and Roxanne Perez Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE RAW Schedule for February 2025

Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

RAW #N1×05 Date: Monday, February 3, 2025 Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×06 Date: Monday, February 10, 2025 Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×07 Date: Monday, February 17, 2025 Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×08 Date: Monday, February 24, 2025 Location: Heritage Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE Live SmackDown Schedule for February 2025

Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

SmackDown #N1×07 Date: Friday, February 7, 2025 Location: FedExForum, Memphis, TN Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

SmackDown #N1×08 Date: Friday, February 14, 2025 Location: Capitol One Arena, Washington, DC Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×09 Date: Friday, February 21, 2025 Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×10 Date: Friday, February 28, 2025 Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE Live NXT Schedule for February 2025

Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Episode #N1x05 Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Centre Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Episode #N1x06 Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Centre Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Episode #N1x07 Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Centre Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Episode #N1x08 Date: Friday, February 28, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Centre Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

