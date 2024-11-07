‘Donggung’ Netflix Fantasy K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & What We Know So Far

Cha Seung Woo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Roh Yoon Seo will lead Netflix’s upcoming fantasy drama, Donggung. Filming is ongoing and will end in the middle of 2025. We’re likely to see to the K-drama on Netflix in 2026.

Donggung is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original fantasy drama series directed by Choi Jung Gyu (The Devil Judge).

What is the plot of Donggung?

In a mysterious palace filled with secrets and ghosts, an eerie tale unfolds as a “ghost slayer” and a palace maid infiltrate the depths of the royal grounds. Together, they work in secrecy to rid the palace of its supernatural disturbances.

Who are the cast members of Donggung?

So far, only three cast members have been confirmed for Donggung, Cho Seung Woo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Roh Yoon Seo.

Cho Seung Woo was last seen on Netflix in the law drama Divorce Attorney Shin. Other K-dramas starring Seung Woo on Netflix are Sisyphus: The Myth, Life, and both seasons of Stranger.

It’s been over two years since Nam Joo Hyuk last appeared on Netflix in the drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. He previously starred in other Netflix K-dramas such as Start-Up and The School Nurse Files.

Roh Yoon Seo has only ever had K-drama roles on Netflix, including the lead role in Our Blues, supporting roles in Crash Course in Romance and Black Knight, and guest roles in Love Next Door and The Frog.

What is the production status of Donggung?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming started in late October 2024 and is scheduled to end by late June 2025.

When is Donggung coming to Netflix?

Given that filming is not due to end until late June 2025, there’s a slim chance we’ll see the K-drama on Netflix before the end of 2025.

A Spring or Summer 2026 release is more realistic.

Are you looking forward to watching Donggung on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!