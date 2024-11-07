K-Dramas Netflix News and Previews

'Donggung' Netflix Fantasy K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & What We Know So Far

Filming is currently ongoing for Netflix's fantasy K-drama Donggung.

Netflix K Drama Donggung Preview

Picture: Cho Seung Woo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Roh Yoon Seo

Cha Seung Woo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Roh Yoon Seo will lead Netflix’s upcoming fantasy drama, Donggung. Filming is ongoing and will end in the middle of 2025. We’re likely to see to the K-drama on Netflix in 2026.

Donggung is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original fantasy drama series directed by Choi Jung Gyu (The Devil Judge).

What is the plot of Donggung?

In a mysterious palace filled with secrets and ghosts, an eerie tale unfolds as a “ghost slayer” and a palace maid infiltrate the depths of the royal grounds. Together, they work in secrecy to rid the palace of its supernatural disturbances.

Who are the cast members of Donggung?

So far, only three cast members have been confirmed for Donggung, Cho Seung Woo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Roh Yoon Seo.

Cho Seung Woo was last seen on Netflix in the law drama Divorce Attorney Shin. Other K-dramas starring Seung Woo on Netflix are Sisyphus: The Myth, Life, and both seasons of Stranger.

Cho Seung Woo Netflix Drama Cast Donggung

Pictures: Cho Seung Woo in Divorce Attorney Shin (left) and Stranger (right)

It’s been over two years since Nam Joo Hyuk last appeared on Netflix in the drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. He previously starred in other Netflix K-dramas such as Start-Up and The School Nurse Files.

Nam Joo Hyuk Netflix Drama Cast Donggung

Picture: Nam Joo Hyuk in Twenty-Five Twenty-One (left) and School Nurse Files (right)

Roh Yoon Seo has only ever had K-drama roles on Netflix, including the lead role in Our Blues, supporting roles in Crash Course in Romance and Black Knight, and guest roles in Love Next Door and The Frog.

Roh Yoon Seo Netflix Drama Cast Donggung

Picture: Roh Yoon Seo in Our Blues (left) and Black Knight (right)

What is the production status of Donggung?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming started in late October 2024 and is scheduled to end by late June 2025.

When is Donggung coming to Netflix?

Given that filming is not due to end until late June 2025, there’s a slim chance we’ll see the K-drama on Netflix before the end of 2025. 

A Spring or Summer 2026 release is more realistic.

Are you looking forward to watching Donggung on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

