New Netflix K-Drama Film ‘Good News’ from ‘Kill Bok Soon’ Director Now in Production

Production has begun on Kill Bok Soon's director's new movie 'Good News.'

Pictured: Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, and Ryoo Seung-bum star in Good News (WT) – Netflix.

Netflix is producing an exciting new film from Kill Bok Soon director Byun Sung-hyun, Good News. Production is underway and stars Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, and Ryoo Seung-bum.

Good News (Working Title) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original movie written and directed by Byun Sung-hyun, who previously directed the revenge action film Kill Bok Soon. Star Platinum produces the film. 

What is the plot of Good News?

The only plot details known so far is a brief synopsis from the press release:

“Set in 1970, the film depicts a suspicious operation carried out by a group determined to land a hijacked airplane by any means necessary.”

Who are the cast members of Good News?

Sul Kyung-gu plays the mysterious fixer. The actor has also worked with director Byung Sung-hyun on three occasions: The Merciless, Kingmaker, and Kill Boksoon. The actor has also starred in the Netflix Original series The Whirlwind and the movie Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Hong Kyung will play an Air Force Lieutenant. The actor has starred in K-dramas such as Weak Hero Class 1, D.P, Hotel del Luna, and the Disney+ series Revenant.

Ryoo Seung-bum plays a government official. The actor is known for starring in movies such as The Net, The Berlin File, and Perfect Number. After a thirteen-year hiatus from television, the actor starred in the 2023 K-drama series Moving and received incredibly high praise for his role as Frank.

What is the production status?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Production of the film is underway. However, as the filming schedule hasn’t been revealed, it remains unclear when it will end.

Are you looking forward to watching Good News on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

