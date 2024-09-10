‘Too Much’ Lena Dunham’s Netflix Comedy Series: Everything We Know So Far

Lena Dunham, creator of HBO’s award-winning series Girls, is working on Netflix’s new comedy series Too Much. Filming has concluded and is now in post-production. We ever received our first-look image of model and actress Emily Ratajkowski behind the scenes during the New York shoot. Here’s everything we know about Lena Dunham’s Too Much.

The new is created by Lena Dunham, who is also attached to directing, writing, and producing. Dunham’s directing credits include the seminal and beloved series Girls, which ran for six seasons on HBO. More recent credits include Industry, Catherine Called Birdy, and more.

Dunham is reuniting with the producer’s team at Working Title Television (WTTV) for the new project, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, who worked with her on Catherine Called Birdy, starring Bella Ramsey.

Camilla Bray (via her production outfit Rosetta Productions) and Mark Freeland are also listed as producers on the project.

For Netflix, Working Title recently produced Matilda the Musical and was behind the limited series Tales of the City. Elsewhere, they’re behind Prime Video’s Hanna, and for the BBC, they’ve produced The Luminaries and London Spy.

Universal International Studios is the studio behind the production of Too Much. Here’s what else we know about Netflix’s Too Much:

What’s the plot of Too Much? How many episodes?

We now have a full synopsis for Too Much, which has been sourced from Netflix;

“Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister. But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) – a walking series of red flags – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?”

Who are the cast members of Too Much?

The two confirmed leads of Too Much are Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe.

Netflix recently revealed the exciting cast of Too Much;

Adele Exarchopoulos (Passages)

Adwoa Aboah (Top Boy)

Andrew Rannells (GIRLS5EVA)

Daisy Bevan (The Alienist)

Dean-Charles Chapman (1917)

Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl)

Janicza Bravo (Sharp Stick)

Kaori Momoi (The Brightest Roof in the Universe)

Leo Reich (Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!)

Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Zev

Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown)

Rhea Perlman (Cheers)

Richard E. Grant (Saltburn) as Jonno

Rita Wilson (Sleepless in Seattle)

Stephen Fry (The Dropout) as Simon Remen

Sophia Di Martino (Loki) as Sylvia Violet

(Loki) as Sylvia Violet Aylin Scott (Jingle Bell Heist) as Cheryl

(Jingle Bell Heist) as Cheryl Antonio Aakeel (I Came By, Slow Horses) as Raven

(I Came By, Slow Horses) as Raven Alaa Habib (Argylle) as Lea

(Argylle) as Lea Emily Piggford (The Sounds) as Alaia

(The Sounds) as Alaia Nigel Whitmey (Black Earth Rising) as Dane

(Black Earth Rising) as Dane Muneesh Sharma (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) as Imran

What’s Too Much’s production status ?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming reportedly began on April 11th, 2024, in London, England, and eventually moved to New York City, USA. Filming wrapped on July 3rd, 2024.

Throughout production, Lena Dunham shared a few snaps from behind the scenes via her Instagram account.

What is the episode count?

It has been revealed that Too Much will consist of ten thirty-minute episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching Too Much on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!