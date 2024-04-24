‘Mulligan’ To Return for Season 2 on Netflix; First Looks Released

Netflix has just unveiled its May 2024 lineup, and among the titles coming up is a surprise return of the adult animated sitcom series Mulligan, which will return for its second part a year after the first batch of episodes released onto the service.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are behind the animated series, first announced in March 2020. Netflix ordered the series with 20 episodes up front, which it has split into a release of two seasons or, as Netflix dubbed it, parts.

For those who missed it, the series plot follows an alien attack on Earth, and it’s down to the remaining survivors to team up and avoid repeating mistakes.

Following its release in May 2023, the show failed to enter the global top 10s for its debut week. It only appeared in the individual TV top 10s in four countries: Iceland, Jamaica, Kenya, and Latvia.

Reviews weren’t particularly strong for the show either, as it only holds a 4.9 out of 10 on IMDb at the time of writing. Calling the series “a misfire,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han concludes, “All of it feels like it’s been done before, better, elsewhere.

Nevertheless, we’re about to get the second batch of episodes, with all 10 episodes arriving on May 24th, 2024. Here’s what you can expect from the new season courtesy of a small logline:

“Mulligan and his cabinet work together to keep what’s left of America afloat while battling cruise ships, power outages and their own incompetence.”

Returning to voice in the second batch of episodes include:

Nat Faxon as Matty Mulligan

as Matty Mulligan Sam Richardson as Simon Prioleau

as Simon Prioleau Dana Carvey as Senator Cartwright LaMarr

as Senator Cartwright LaMarr Chrissy Teigen as Lucy Suwan

as Lucy Suwan Phil LaMarr as Axatrax

as Axatrax Tina Fey as Dr. Farrah Braun

as Dr. Farrah Braun Daniel Radcliffe as King Jeremy

The guest lineup for season 2 has yet to be announced. The first season saw some notable voices including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Ted Danson, Will Arnett and Andy Samberg.

What are the chances of a third season? It looks unlikely. Netflix animated sitcoms have had a rough time of late (unless you’re Big Mouth, which is returning for a record eighth season in 2025), and the fact Mulligan made it through to the second half of the initial 20-episode order is a feat. All the people working behind the scenes on the show seem to have moved on to other projects, so we doubt there’ll be more to come.

Courtesy of Netflix, here’s a few new sneak peeks at the upcoming second season of Mulligan:

Mulligan – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Are you looking forward to another season of Mulligan on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.