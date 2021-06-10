‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

By the power of Grayskull. Netflix is receiving a brand new Master of the Universe series! Based on the classic 80s cartoon series, Masters of the Universe: Revelations will be a direct sequel to the beloved series and is coming to Netflix in July 2021. We’re gathering all the information you need to know about Masters of the Universe: Revelations, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series created by Kevin Smith and based upon the characters of Masters of the Universe. The series will be produced by Powerhouse Animation Studio and is the third series produced by the studio after Castlevania and Seis Manos. Smith, will be joined by four writers to help create the story; Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (October Faction) and Tim Sheridan (The Death and Return of Superman).

Robert David (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is serving as an executive producer alongside Kevin Smith.

When is the Netflix release date for Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

With the release of the first look pictures of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, it is now confirmed that the animated series is coming to Netflix on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for Masters of the Universe during their Geeked Week event.

the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation has everything: swords, skeletons, '80s synth, steampunk horses, every color visible to the human eye, and, of course, Mark Hamill. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/cFsLvogp4v — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Will Masters of the Universe: Revelation receive a second season?

We already have confirmation that Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a limited series, therefore, the series will not have a second season.

First look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation coming to Netflix on July 23rd pic.twitter.com/WJuHQD6w9e — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 13, 2021

What is the plot of Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

A synopsis for the series has been released:

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of snake mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!

Some fans have shown some concern that He-Man is taking a back seat as the main character. While the character of Teela may be the one to take center stage, ultimately it is He-Man that will defeat Skeletor in an epic “final battle” for the future of Eternia.

Who are the cast members of Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

In February 2020, we got the first major cast list for the series which includes some huge names.

First and foremost, the person who is set to voice the headline role of He-Man is Chris Wood. Chris and Kevin Smith just recently teamed up on the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot but Chris’s other known credits include Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries and He-M.

Some extremely exciting actors are involved with Masters of the Universe.

Other cast members for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe

We also got a list of the other supporting voice actors which has some huge names involved. Here’s the full list:

Role Cast He-Man Chris Wood Mer-Man Kevin Conroy Skeletor Mark Hamill Trap Jaw Diedrich Bader Man-at-Arms Liam Cunningham Teela Sarah Michelle Gellar Evil-Lyn Lena Headey Roboto Justin Long Stinkor Jason Mews Sorceress Susan Eisenberg He-Ro Phil LaMarr Orko Griffin Newman Moss Man Alana Oppenheimer Beast Man Kevin Michael Richardson Tri-Klops Henry Rollins Cringe Stephen Root Queen Marlena Alicia Silverstone Ileena Harley Quinn-Smith Andra Tiffany Smith Priestess Cree Summer

What is the production status of Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

Current Production Status: Animating (Last Updated 20/07/2020)

As we mentioned earlier, Kevin Smith was recently in an interview on Gary Whitta’s YouTube channel, and confirmed he has seen “five animatics so far.”

An animatic is a rough or simple draft for a film or sequence using storyboards accompanied by a temporary soundtrack, such as music, voice work, or sound effects.

Recording for the first episode began in November 2019:

While in Austin, I got to visit @powerhouseanim and see their genius work on @MastersOfficial! By the Power of Grayskull, these kids are taking my dopey Ep 1 script and making magic with vivid visuals for an epic Eternian adventure! Next week, we record Ep 1 with our killer cast! https://t.co/ZOo2F4bmTI — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 2, 2019

At the time of this update, it’s more than likely the recording has concluded, which just leaves the animators at Powerhouse to work their magic.

What is the episode count?

IMDb has listed the total episode count at eight.

Runtimes haven’t been confirmed for any of the episodes listed.

Has Netflix released a trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

It’s going to be a long time before we see the release of a trailer. Hopefully, a teaser trailer will drop in the coming months.

Is the new He-Man film a Netflix Original?

Despite the fact that Netflix alumni, Noah Centineo (Perfect Date, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), has been cast as He-Man, the live-action adaptation of the beloved 80s series is not an Original.

Sony is the developer behind the reboot and will come to theatres worldwide. Masters of the Universe was originally scheduled to be released in 2019 but has been pushed back to March 2021.

