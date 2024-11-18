New Turkish Netflix Original Movies and Series Coming in 2025

Netflix is rolling out more Next on Netflix previews, giving us some insight into what’s set to hit our subscriptions throughout 2025. Today, Netflix Turkey unveiled its slate of new movies and series coming up.

Please bear in mind that Netflix hasn’t put out an English equivalent of this list just yet, so there are a few titles that we haven’t been able to find much on. The English translations for titles are literal for the moment and may change. All that is to say, if we get a translation or something hideously wrong, call us out in the comments or email me at [email protected]!

You can see the teaser trailer below that teases the titles of the upcoming slate of Turkish titles:

Anonymous Lovers / adsız aşıklar

Netflix’s new series, “Adsız Aşıklar” (Nameless Lovers), produced by Cumartesi Film, explores colorful events set in a “Love Hospital.” The series follows the stories of people who visit this unique hospital that specializes in healing heartbreak. Directed by Umur Turagay and written by Başar Başaran, filming concluded on April 10th. Halit Ergenç stars as Cem, a love doctor who has written bestselling books and established a Love Hospital to treat those suffering from love-related woes. Opposite him, Funda Eryiğit plays Hazal, a psychologist.

The eight-episode series also features numerous famous guest stars, including Zerrin Nişancı, Selçuk Borak, Cansel Elçin, Ozan Açıktan, Sedef Avcı, Seda Akman, Yetkin Dikinciler, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Teoman, Cemre Ebuzziya, Erdem Kaynarca, Başak Daşman, Ecem Çalhan, Ceren Benderlioğlu, and Benian Dönmez. Source via Birsen Altuntaş.

Graveyard (Season 2) / Mezarlik

Netflix is only the streaming home to the first season of Graveyard in at least nine countries but will be taking on distribution duties for season 2 in 2025. Season 1 followed police commissioner Önem, who leads a special investigations unit that solves tough cases involving violence against women.

Istanbul Encyclopedia / Istanbul Ansiklopedisi

Directed by the award-winning Selman Nacar, known for films such as Between Two Dawns and Hesitation Line, this new series will also debut in 2024. Istanbul Encyclopedia tells the story of Nesrin and Zehra, two women from different generations and cultural backgrounds, each with contrasting desires, secrets, and lies. Set against the captivating backdrop of Istanbul, the series stars Canan Ergüder as Doctor Nesrin and Helin Kandemir as Zehra. The impressive cast also includes Müjde Ar, Tolga Tekin, Nezaket Erden, and Kaan Miraç Sezen.

Lefter: An Extraordinary Story / Lefter: Bir Ordinaryüs Hikayesi



This new biographical film chronicles the life of Lefter Küçükandonyadis, one of Turkey’s most celebrated footballers. Born in Büyükada, Lefter defied his father Hristo’s strict expectations to pursue a career in football, facing numerous challenges along the way. Directed by Can Ulkay and written by Ayşe İlker Turgut, the film features a notable cast, including Erdem Kaynarca as Lefter, Deniz Işın, Aslıhan Malbora, Aslıhan Gürbüz, and Halit Ergenç. The first looks for the new movie were released in August.

Letters to the Future / Geleceğe Mektuplar

Produced by O3 Medya, this new eight-part series is directed by Cenk Ertürk and written by Rana Denizer. Onur Tuna plays the series lead role of Mert. The story is based on a 2002 campaign by PTT to encourage people to get into writing a letter that would be delivered to their recipient’s address exactly 20 years later. In this story, we follow a group of friends who all knew each other at high school and begin to receive each other’s letters. Gökçe Bahadır, Erdem Şenocak, Selin Yeninci, İpek Türktan, Güneş Şensoy, Pelin Karahan, Yusuf Akgün, and Saygın Soysal round out the cast.

Old Money / Kuşatma

Netflix’s upcoming series “Kuşatma” delves into the compelling and passionate story of the Bulut family, who are making significant strides in the maritime industry. The series features Engin Akyürek as Osman, Taro Emir Tekin as Arda, and İsmail Demirci as the eldest son, Mahir—a character known for frequently entangling the family in troubles due to his complex backstory. Dolunay Soysert portrays Songül, the family’s charismatic matriarch, while Aslı Enver takes on the role of Nihal, and Zeynep Oymak plays Berna. Directed by Uluç Bayraktar, the eight-episode series is currently undergoing test shoots and rehearsals.

Platonik

A new 8-episode comedy series, this title, by far and away, got the most buzz from the teaser trailer above on social media. The story kicks off with businessman Kaan’s arrival in Çeşme to take over a hotel owned by sisters Gülten and Nedret, leading to humorous conflicts as the sisters remain unaware of his true intentions. Kaan’s presence adds excitement to the lives of the hotel staff and guests.

Gupse Özay, who writes the series, will play Gülten, with Öykü Karayel as her sister Nedret and Uğur Demirpehlivan as their mother. Kerem Bürsin plays Kaan, while the supporting cast includes Feri Baycu Güler, Ali İpin, Pınar Çağlar Gençtürk, Ülkü Duru, Mehmet Özgür, and Ayşima Ateşeduran. The series is set to stream on Netflix next year.

Separation is Also a Part of Love / Ayrılık Da Sevdaya Dahil

The new series from the director Yavuz Turgul and stars Kenan İmirzalıoğlu, İbrahim Çelikkol, Yasemin Allen, and Emine Meyrem. From what we can see, the plot details are slim right now. Beyond that, it is reportedly focused on a “sad love story.” TMC Film is producing with Kurtcebe Turgul and Nilgün Öneş writing. Production began in late 2024.

Thank You, Next (Season 2) / Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti

Created by Ece Yörenç, the romance comedy/drama series Thank You, Next will return for its second season in 2025. Don’t forget that this series, which dominated the Netflix charts in Turkey and even broke into numerous others around the globe, is also renewed for a season 3.

The Town / Kasaba

In production in late 2022, this new series was originally expected to land on Netflix in the summer of 2023 but ultimately never came. Leading the cast is internationally acclaimed star Kerem Can as Yıldırım with other notable actors, including Okan Yalabık, Ozan Dolunay, and Özgürcan Çevik

Directed by Seren Yüce and written by Deniz Karaoğlu and Doğu Yaşar Akal, the series is produced by Bir Film. The storyline follows two brothers who reunite in their hometown after their mother’s death, along with a childhood friend and stumble upon an unexpected fortune, leading to unforeseen adventures.

The Wasteland Man / Metruk Adam

Mert Ramazan Demir, known for the TV series Yalı Çapkını and Netflix’s Shahmaran, is headlining this upcoming film, produced by OGM Pictures. Directed by Çağrı Vila Lostuvalı, the film’s screenplay is penned by Murat Uyurkulak and Deniz Madanoğlu. The narrative centers on the emotional journey of a man who has been wronged. Ercan Kesal, Kızılcık Şerbeti, Rahimcan Kapkap, and Ada Erma round out the cast.

There’s Another Possibility / Bir İhtimal Daha Var

Production on this new series began back in September 2023. Uğur Yücel, Esra Bilgiç, Lale Mansur, and Altan Erkekli are set to star. Produced by BKM, the series is directed by Hakan Algül and has a script by Deniz Akçay.

The story follows İsa, a sports betting columnist whose life spirals out of control after his predictions start failing. Once a celebrated name in the betting world, thanks to a talent inherited from his father, İsa loses his job and makes enemies as his luck runs dry. Just when all hope seems lost, he meets the mysterious businessman Refik, who promises to solve all his problems—except for one major twist: Refik is dead. As Refik’s ghost offers İsa a way out of his troubles, İsa must unravel the mystery of Refik’s murder and uncover the truth behind his death.

What new Turkish Netflix Original are you looking forward to watching in 2025? Let us know down below.