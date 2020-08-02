‘Money Heist’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

The international Netflix phenomenon, Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel) was back for its fourth season on Netflix in early 2020 and will officially be returning for a fifth but sadly final season. Here’s the latest and everything we know about Money Heist season 5 including the path to renewal, its release date, production updates and why season 6 won’t be going ahead.

Previously, the series has smashed most records with it holding the current record of being the most-watched non-English title on Netflix. Once again, the series smashed all records for season 4. Season 4 of Money Heist managed to rack up an incredible 65 million views. It also consistently ranked in the top 10s in many countries including those outside Spain.

As of May 29th, 2020 the series was in India’s and the United Kingdom’s top 10. It only dropped out of Netflix ES on May 25th. The last time the series was in the United States’ top 10 was on April 27th, 2020.

Before we move onto the prospects of the fifth part, you will absolutely want to go and check out the accompanying documentary released on April 3rd. It documents the meteoric rise of the series with guests including Ted Sarandos, much of the cast and the creators. It gave us some stunning insights including the fact the show was almost axed.

Part 4 of Money Heist was released on Netflix globally on April 3rd, 2020 and consisted of eight episodes.

Has Money Heist been renewed for season 5?

Official Netflix renewal: Officially renewed (last updated: 08/02/2020)

It took an eternity but Netflix officially acknowledged that season 5 of Money Heist would be coming but also confirmed that “the heist comes to an end” meaning that season 5 will be the final installment of the hit Spanish series.

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

In a statement posted to Netflix’s “See What’s Next” account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal:

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Up until the official renewal in August 2020, Alex Pina and his team of writers and directors have repeatedly said several times that there are plans for a fifth part.

In October 2019, we got word from several Spanish sources that the series fifth season had already begun pre-production.

In another interview with Spanish press in November 2019, Jesús Colmenar stated that a fifth part was absolutely going ahead saying (translated roughly from Spanish): “That there is a fifth season can be said,” however that was rowed back on in December with Alex Pina stating he wasn’t aware of a fifth part being commissioned.

We’ve also had several of the actors and actresses speaking about the future too. Itziar Ituño who plays Raquel Murillo has said (roughly translated): “we are shooting the fourth season and it hits me on the nose that it doesn’t end there.”

In May 2020 shortly after the release of White Lines, Pina spoke to Deadline, and yet again, all but confirmed the future of the series. The article states:

“Season 5 is coming, but Pina could not confirm any further series because “Netflix will put a bomb in my house.””

Where is season 5 of Money Heist in production?

Current expected production status: Pre-production (Last updated: August 2020)

In July 2020, we were led to believe thanks to Vancouver Media (the production company behind Money Heist) posting pictures via Instagram that leads us to believe that production has started up but we’ve yet to have official confirmation that filming has started.

In early July 2020, Alex Pina confirmed he’s still writing the fifth season with a glamorous picture of the showrunner in their back garden office. Pina tagged alongside his picture in the office (translated into English): “Writing La Casa de Papel 5.”

Also in July 2020, Pedro Alonso who plays Berlin also posted suggesting he will be returning for season 5 of Money Heist. In the post, he states:

“I just had my hair cut, tried on clothes. They all wore masks. That at times seemed like the Pentagon. Or one of Spielberg about meetings in who knows what phase. The fact is that soon I will be him again. It’s called Berlin and it’s pure love. Sometimes.”

On July 21st, 2020 Alaro Morte posted that it was his first day back saying: “I’m back. The Professor is back.”.

In August 2020 alongside the official announcement, two new cast members were announced to be featured.

Firstly, Sense8 alum Miguel Ángel Silvestre was announced to be part of season 5. He said on his Instagram (translated into English): “Mamaaaa❗️ How lucky I am? Maximo of joy!”

The second new cast member announced for season 5 is Patrick Criado. Patrick is most known for his roles on The Aspirant, Plastic sea and The King.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado are joining the cast of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist Part 5 https://t.co/bDCZA3J2q7 pic.twitter.com/wKW1v2T9Ph — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 31, 2020

What to expect from season 5 of Money Heist

Warning: spoilers for La Casa De Papel / Money Heist part 4 and the previous seasons ahead!

Let’s quickly recap the events of part 4 and how it wrapped up. The heist is very much still on with Lisbon now joining the rest of the gang in the Bank of Spain.

The biggest challenge facing the gang is that The Professor is now the one who has been caught red-handed. With a gun to him, the series cuts to credits with a new rendition of Bella Caio.

There’s been plenty of theories on Alicia who has now gone rogue. Some on Reddit believe her pregnancy to be fake and others even believe she’s the ex-wife of Berlin who was introduced in the fourth season.

Back in the bank, the gang now has to work on the final stages of the heist and begin their escape. We know the team is continuing in the basement to melt down the gold into small balls for extraction.

Of course, the big question that will come if the team does manage to escape is whether they can keep their freedom, unlike last time of course. Is it even possible for them to live normal lives? After all, all their identities are out in the open.

Let’s now get into spoiler hints for the upcoming final season.

Firstly, Berlin is set to return with numerous posts from the actor and Vancouver Media teasing his return. Of course, most of his appearances in Money Heist since part 2 have been flashbacks which this suggests will continue going into the final season.

What do you want to see from season 5? Let us know in the comments.

When will season 5 of Money Heist release on Netflix?

With an expected delay in filming, we’re probably going to see the series return at some point in 2021.

Our best guess is that it won’t be made available on Netflix until at least summer 2021. Of course, a lot will be dependent on filming schedules during a pandemic which could be moved and changed at any moment.

Alex Pina & team is working on other Netflix projects

The creator of Money Heist is currently under an overall output deal with Netflix. His next Netflix project will likely be out within the next year. In fact, here’s a list of his active projects and what they’re about.

White Lines season one released on Netflix in May 2020 and has received mixed reviews but has found a dedicated audience according to Netflix’s top 10s. We’re also tracking everything we know about the second season of White Lines in a separate article here.

season one released on Netflix in May 2020 and has received mixed reviews but has found a dedicated audience according to Netflix’s top 10s. We’re also tracking everything we know about the second season of White Lines in a separate article here. Sky Rojo is the other action-based TV series coming to Netflix. That also is currently scheduled for a 2020 release. Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia and Verónica Sánchez are set to star.

We’ve also written extensive guides to where you can find the Money Heist actors in other Netflix Originals plus some recommendations on what to watch next.

Are you looking forward to season 5 of Money Heist coming to Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.