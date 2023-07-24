Netflix News

Most Downloaded Netflix Games of all Time

What are the 20 most downloaded Netflix games?

by
Published on EST

Jump To Comments
netflix most downloaded games

Pictures: Netflix

We’ll soon be coming up two years since Netflix first introduced gaming to its available roster of thousands of TV shows and movies. There are now nearly 70 mobile games available to play as part of your subscription, but which ones are the most popular?

This data was provided to What’s on Netflix via Apptopia, an analytics platform that provides market data and intelligence solutions for mobile app developers, publishers, service providers, and investors.

Article continues below...

Before we dig in, a reminder that we cover Netflix games news every month with a roundup, plus keep our respective new games on Netflix list and the upcoming games list updated regularly.

Top 20 Most Downloaded Netflix Games

Note: Data via Apptopia is correct as of July 18th, 2023.

  1. Asphalt Xtreme
    • Downloads across iOS and Android: 6,424,620
  2. THTH: Love Is a Game NETFLIX 
    • Downloads: 4,985,537
  3. Stranger Things: 1984
    • Downloads: 4,493,437
  4. SpongeBob: Get Cooking
    • Downloads: 3,128,015
  5. Teeter Up: Remastered
    • Downloads: 2,718,920
  6. NETFLIX Bowling Ballers
    • Downloads: 2,705,535
  7. NETFLIX Exploding Kittens
    • Downloads: 2,333,694
  8. Shooting Hoops
    • Downloads: 2,221,744
  9. Stranger Things 3 The Game
    • Downloads: 2,219,316
  10. Heads Up! Netflix Edition
    • Downloads: 1,707,856
  11. Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
    • Downloads: 1,625,959
  12. Card Blast!
    • Downloads: 1,608,939
  13. Twelve Minutes
    • Downloads: 1,555,761
  14. Wonderputt Forever
    • Downloads: 1,552,391
  15. Dominoes Café
    • Downloads: 1,327,705
  16. HELLO KITTY HAPPINESS PARADE
    • Downloads: 1,250,599
  17. Mahjong Solitaire NETFLIX 
    • Downloads: 1,166,482
  18. Bloons TD 6 NETFLIX
    • Downloads: 1,140,092
  19. OXENFREE: Netflix Edition
    • Downloads: 1,074,026
  20. Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt 
    • Downloads: 1,022,019

Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep this list updated semi-regularly as downloads for existing and new upcoming games rocket.

What can we learn from the highest-downloaded games thus far? Several things.

There are three trends among the highest downloaded titles that we can see:

  • Netflix tie-ins or existing IP to existing shows and movies do exceedingly well, such as both Stranger Things games and, perhaps most pertinently, the Too Hot To Handle game, doing well enough to justify a game sequel released in July 2023. Away from Netflix, the Spongebob game has also done well since its addition.
  • Simple games and older games top the charts. Some of the top 10 are simple arcade-style games that are easy to jump in and out of.
  • Apps with already-established audiences/player bases have performed well thus far too. This is where games have been converted to Netflix games well after being initially released independently, either with microtransactions or advertisements in the game (or both).

What’s been your favorite Netflix Game thus far? Let us know in the comments down below.

Author What's on Netflix avatar

Article by

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]


More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address