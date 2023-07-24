Most Downloaded Netflix Games of all Time

We’ll soon be coming up two years since Netflix first introduced gaming to its available roster of thousands of TV shows and movies. There are now nearly 70 mobile games available to play as part of your subscription, but which ones are the most popular?

This data was provided to What’s on Netflix via Apptopia, an analytics platform that provides market data and intelligence solutions for mobile app developers, publishers, service providers, and investors.

Before we dig in, a reminder that we cover Netflix games news every month with a roundup, plus keep our respective new games on Netflix list and the upcoming games list updated regularly.

Top 20 Most Downloaded Netflix Games

Note: Data via Apptopia is correct as of July 18th, 2023.

Asphalt Xtreme Downloads across iOS and Android: 6,424,620 THTH: Love Is a Game NETFLIX Downloads: 4,985,537 Stranger Things: 1984 Downloads: 4,493,437 SpongeBob: Get Cooking Downloads: 3,128,015 Teeter Up: Remastered Downloads: 2,718,920 NETFLIX Bowling Ballers Downloads: 2,705,535 NETFLIX Exploding Kittens Downloads: 2,333,694 Shooting Hoops Downloads: 2,221,744 Stranger Things 3 The Game Downloads: 2,219,316 Heads Up! Netflix Edition Downloads: 1,707,856 Into the Dead 2: Unleashed Downloads: 1,625,959 Card Blast! Downloads: 1,608,939 Twelve Minutes Downloads: 1,555,761 Wonderputt Forever Downloads: 1,552,391 Dominoes Café Downloads: 1,327,705 HELLO KITTY HAPPINESS PARADE Downloads: 1,250,599 Mahjong Solitaire NETFLIX Downloads: 1,166,482 Bloons TD 6 NETFLIX Downloads: 1,140,092 OXENFREE: Netflix Edition Downloads: 1,074,026 Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Downloads: 1,022,019

Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep this list updated semi-regularly as downloads for existing and new upcoming games rocket.

What can we learn from the highest-downloaded games thus far? Several things.

There are three trends among the highest downloaded titles that we can see:

Netflix tie-ins or existing IP to existing shows and movies do exceedingly well, such as both Stranger Things games and, perhaps most pertinently, the Too Hot To Handle game, doing well enough to justify a game sequel released in July 2023. Away from Netflix, the Spongebob game has also done well since its addition.

Simple games and older games top the charts. Some of the top 10 are simple arcade-style games that are easy to jump in and out of.

Apps with already-established audiences/player bases have performed well thus far too. This is where games have been converted to Netflix games well after being initially released independently, either with microtransactions or advertisements in the game (or both).

What’s been your favorite Netflix Game thus far? Let us know in the comments down below.