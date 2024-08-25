New Netflix Games Coming in Fall 2024, 2025 and Beyond

What’s next from Netflix Games? Here is your updated preview of every mobile game we know is coming to Netflix in the final few months of 2024 or into 2025 or is in development at the streamer.

As of this update in June 2024, Netflix has released over 107 games, primarily on mobile, and has around eight titles through its beta platform on PC. That list is set to continue growing throughout 2024 and the years to come. Per Netflix, as of February 2024, they have over 90 games in development at their studios and externally.

As a reminder of the 24 games released so far in 2024 so far:

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice – January 4th

– January 4th FashionVerse – January 16th

– January 16th Pinball Masters – February 13th

– February 13th Rainbow Six: SMOL – February 20th

– February 20th Game Dev Tycoon – March 12th

– March 12th Hades – March 19th

– March 19th Dumb Ways to Survive – April 30th

– April 30th Sonic Mania Plus – May 7th

– May 7th Braid, Anniversary Edition – May 14th

– May 14th Paper Trail – May 21st

– May 21st Katana ZERO – May 21st

– May 21st Netflix Stories: Virgin River – May 30th

– May 30th Netflix Stories – Perfect Match – June 6th

– June 6th The Case of the Golden Idol – June 11th

– June 11th Hearts – June 18th

– June 18th Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – June 25th

– June 25th Minesweeper – July 2nd

– July 2nd Too Hot to Handle 3 – July 23rd

– July 23rd Arranger – July 25th

– July 25th Sports Sports – July 29th

– July 29th The Dragon Prince: Xadia – July 30th

– July 30th Ludo King – August 13th

– August 13th Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris – August 15th

– August 15th Diner Out – August 20th

The latest sizzle reel of some of Netflix’s upcoming games for 2024 and beyond came in June 2024:

Now, let’s review all the games we know about and that are coming to Netflix, noting that all titles and release dates (including broad windows) are subject to change.

Netflix Games Coming to Netflix in Fall 2024

Note: listed in release date order (if no release date – alphabetically)

Snake.io

Coming to Netflix: August 27th

First unveiled at Gamescom, Netflix will be getting an ad-free and microtransaction-free version of Snake.io that combines the classic game of snake into a multiplayer experience that’ll have you eating orbs to grow bigger and hopefully grow to the point where you can hunt others. Or be hunted.

Battleship

Coming to Netflix: September 10th

This will be a new, updated take on the classic tabletop game Battleships with the goal of the game to guess where your opponent’s ships are and sink them as soon as possible before they can sink yours. Per Netflix, this iteration will feature “a lineup of special weapons adds new tactical depth, while customizable ship skins, player avatars and more let you take command of your game.”

SpongeBob: Bubble Pop

Coming to Netflix: September 17th

Set to be the second major SpongeBob game on Netflix (following SpongeBob: Get Cooking, released in September 2022), Bubble Pop is a familiar take on the arcade puzzle bubble game that’ll have you shooting to match colors, free sea snails and restoring order to Bikini Bottom.

Monument Valley 1, 2 & 3

Monument Valley 1 on September 19th

Monument Valley 2 on October 29th

Monument Valley 3 on December 10th

Developed by Ustwo Games, Monument Valley is a popular indie puzzle game that was first released in 2014 on iOS and Android, with the sequel released in 2017.

The game tasks you with navigating through mazes with optical illusions and plenty of game mechanics to keep you scratching your head.

The third Monument Valley game will be released exclusively on Netflix this December. It features a brand-new protagonist and a new method of navigating elaborate puzzles.

Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch

One of the biggest complaints about Roller Tycoon Touch is how it’s engineered to suck money out of your bank account. Now bound for Netflix Games, we’ll get the definitive and most playable version of this mobile take on the classic theme park sim on both iOS and Android.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

Following the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget in December 2023, Aardman Animations are collaborating for a new top-down heist game “that combines squad-based infiltration with high-octane, chaotic escapes.”

If you want to play the game early, Aardman is currently hunting for beta testers.

Don’t Starve Together

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

The co-op survival game Don’t Starve Together has been in the wild since 2016 and will soon make its mobile debut via Netflix Games. It’ll join prior mobile entries Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition and Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: Pocket Edition as paid downloads outside of Netflix.

“Enter a strange and unexplored world full of odd creatures, hidden dangers, and ancient secrets. Gather resources to craft items and build structures that match your survival style. Play your way as you unravel the mysteries of “The Constant”. Cooperate with your friends in a private game, or find new friends online. Work with other players to survive the harsh environment, or strike out on your own. Do whatever it takes, but most importantly, Don’t Starve.”

Lab Rat

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

Developed by Chump Squad and published by Klei Publishing, Lab Rat is an upcoming puzzle game that has you playing someone being guided by an AI who is monitoring and entertaining you while navigating over 100 unique areas.

Placid Plastic Duck

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

We’ve seen some bizarre simulators over the years and Netflix will be getting the cream of the crop when it drops this high-tech rubber duck simulation game that’s already been released on other platforms for the past couple of years.

The game is already being tested for select countries and even features some Netflix Games exclusive levels and duckies.

Rotwood

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

Currently in early access on Steam as of April 2024, this new co-op dungeon crawler has you and your friends going up to battle against corrupted beasts, all while upgrading your gear and honing various skills and weapons.

Squid Game: Unleashed

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

Netflix’s biggest series in history is getting a reality series, and in October 2023, it was revealed that it’ll also be getting a mobile game.

Per the official description of the game, here’s what you can expect:

“Prepare for fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition in this multiplayer battle royale game. Play with friends (or enemies) online and see if you have what it takes to outlast and defeat the other Players in each twisted Contest. With deadly challenges you’ll recognize from “Squid Game,” the series, and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, each round is a dark trip down memory lane. Can you make it through playtime alive?”

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings™ Game

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

Set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved universe, you’ll play a Hobbit in the shire, discovering, decorating, and building in the picturesque and serene setting in this peaceful, cozy game.

The Rise Of The Golden Idol

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

Announced at The Game Awards, The Rise of The Golden Idol is confirmed for a 2024 release on multiple platforms. It comes as part of a long-running detective series (the first of which was released in 2021) and will have you investigating 15 strange cases of crime, death, and depravity in the 1970s.

Netflix Games Coming in 2025 & Beyond

Note: Listed in alphabetical order

Assassin’s Creed Mobile Game

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Alongside the news that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on its Assassin’s Creed property, Ubisoft announced at Forward that they’re also working on a new mobile experience.

Per their press release, “For players on the go, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a AAA RPG action-adventure mobile game set in ancient China.”

Compass Point West

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

First released on app stores back in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It comes to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

Crashlands 2

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Serving as a sequel to the 2016 critically acclaimed action-adventure role-playing game developed by Butterscotch Shenanigans, Crashlands 2 will be released on a number of platforms, including Netflix Games on both iOS and Android.

Per the developer, here’s what you can expect from the follow-up:

“Slap your way across a vibrant world where interstellar friendships are the key to your survival. Befriend eccentric aliens, craft bizarre weaponry, and stick it to the man in this sequel to the award-winning open world crafting RPG Crashlands.”

Harmonium: The Musical

Coming to Netflix Games: Early 2025

Announced at The Game Awards for multiple platforms, including via Netflix Games on iOS and Android, Harmonium: The Musical is a sign-language musical adventure game that comes from developer The Odd Gentlemen, who are behind The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom and The King’s Quest.

The game has you playing Melody Macato, a deaf Filipino-American who can create a new type of music that can be felt, seen, and accessible to her friends.

La Casa De Papel: The Game

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season, but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off has already been released, and a Berlin spin-off is in the works, but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The Colombian video game development studio KillaSoft is developing the game.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Rumored for a Netflix Games release is a Metaphor: ReFantazio spinoff, which comes from the minds behind the Persona franchise and SEGA. The main flagship JRPG is set to release on game consoles and PCs in 2024, and rumor has it that Netflix is getting in on the action.

Pillow Champ

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Frosty Pop was one of the first-ever developers to release their games to Netflix and will return with a unique and ambitious new 2.5D fighting game. Akin to Street Fighter, the game has you battling for peace with the use of pillows.

The game will also be released on other platforms, including Steam. Initially set to be released in Spring 2024, it is no longer the case, and a release date has yet to be determined.

Thirsty Suitors

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Netflix revealed this new nation game in June 2024. In this cheeky role-playing game about finding yourself, you battle exes, face your family, and skateboard through the hometown you tried to leave behind.

Untitled Rebel Moon Mobile Game

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind Catalyst Black and Vainglory, was initially announced to be working with Netflix to develop a new IP pitched as a ‘transmedia’ franchise to see an exclusive game released based on an upcoming Netflix release.

In the summer of 2023, the upcoming Netflix release was announced to be Rebel Moon. It’ll be a four-player co-op action game.

We’ve got more on the Rebel Moon game here.

Untitled Wednesday Mobile Game

Coming to Netflix Games: TBD

Announced in October 2023 by the Wall Street Journal, they said a mobile game is being developed based on their most-watched English-language TV series of all time. The game is expected to land in the “next several months.”

What games are you most looking forward to playing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.