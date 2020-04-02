Netflix Comedy ‘Love, Wedding, Repeat’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Arriving this April is a brand new romantic comedy that’ll have subscribers cringing and howling in laughter. We have everything you need to know about Love, Wedding, Repeat, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Love, Wedding, Repeat is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy, written and directed by Dean Craig. By the time of release, Love Wedding, Repeat will be the 21st Original film of 2020.

When is the Netflix release date of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

At the time of writing Love, Wedding, Repeat is just a little over a week away from release. The rom-com will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 10th, 2020.

Love, Wedding, Repeat will be released globally, and available in every Netflix region.

What is the plot of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

The synopsis for Love, Wedding, Repeat has been provided by Netflix:

While trying to make his sister’s wedding day go smoothly, Jack finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away in alternate versions of the same day.

Who are the cast members of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Love, Wedding, Repeat:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jack Sam Claflin The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | Me Before You | Snow White and the Huntsman Dina Olivia Munn The Newsroom | X-Men: Apocalypse | The Daily Show Hayley Eleanor Tomlinson The Illusionist | Jack the Giant Slayer | Poldark Amanda Freida Pinto Slumdog Millionaire | Rise of the Planet of the Apes | Immortals Bryan Joel Fry Yesterday | Game of Thrones | 10,000 BC Rebecca Aisling Bea Living with Yourself | Finding Joy | The Fall Marc Jack Farthing Poldark | The Riot Club | Blandings Sidney Tim Key Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa | The Double | The End of the F***ing World Chaz Allan Mustafa People Just Do Nothing | BBC Comedy Feeds | Sounds Like Friday Night Greg Alexander Forsyth The Man Who Knew Infinity | The Capture | The Dark Channel Roberto’s Best Man Stefano Patti Romeo & Juliet | A.C.A.B. | Subject 0: Shattered Memories

Love, Wedding, Repeat is the second Netflix Original that actress Aisling Bea has starred in. The first was Living With Yourself, starring Paul Rudd.

When and where did production take place for Love, Wedding, Repeat?

Filming began in May 2019 and took place in Italy.

What is the run time of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

According to IMDb, the runtime of Love, Wedding, Repeat is 100 minutes.

What is the parental rating of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

The parental rating hasn’t been confirmed for Love, Wedding, Repeat, but if the trailer is any indication to go by we can expect a TV-14 rating.

Are you looking forward to the release of Love, Wedding, Repeat? Let us know in the comments below!