Netflix Comedy ‘Love, Wedding, Repeat’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

by @JRobinsonWoN on April 2, 2020, 7:46 am EST

Love, Wedding, Repeat – Copyright. Notorious Pictures

Arriving this April is a brand new romantic comedy that’ll have subscribers cringing and howling in laughter. We have everything you need to know about Love, Wedding, Repeat, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Love, Wedding, Repeat is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic comedy, written and directed by Dean Craig. By the time of release, Love Wedding, Repeat will be the 21st Original film of 2020.

When is the Netflix release date of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

At the time of writing Love, Wedding, Repeat is just a little over a week away from release. The rom-com will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 10th, 2020.

Love, Wedding, Repeat will be released globally, and available in every Netflix region.

What is the plot of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

The synopsis for Love, Wedding, Repeat has been provided by Netflix:

While trying to make his sister’s wedding day go smoothly, Jack finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away in alternate versions of the same day.

Who are the cast members of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Love, Wedding, Repeat:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
JackSam ClaflinThe Hunger Games: Catching Fire | Me Before You | Snow White and the Huntsman
DinaOlivia MunnThe Newsroom | X-Men: Apocalypse | The Daily Show
HayleyEleanor TomlinsonThe Illusionist | Jack the Giant Slayer | Poldark
AmandaFreida PintoSlumdog Millionaire | Rise of the Planet of the Apes | Immortals
BryanJoel FryYesterday | Game of Thrones | 10,000 BC
RebeccaAisling BeaLiving with Yourself | Finding Joy | The Fall
MarcJack FarthingPoldark | The Riot Club | Blandings
SidneyTim KeyAlan Partridge: Alpha Papa | The Double | The End of the F***ing World
ChazAllan MustafaPeople Just Do Nothing | BBC Comedy Feeds | Sounds Like Friday Night
GregAlexander ForsythThe Man Who Knew Infinity | The Capture | The Dark Channel
Roberto’s Best ManStefano PattiRomeo & Juliet | A.C.A.B. | Subject 0: Shattered Memories

Love, Wedding, Repeat is the second Netflix Original that actress Aisling Bea has starred in. The first was Living With Yourself, starring Paul Rudd.

When and where did production take place for Love, Wedding, Repeat?

Filming began in May 2019 and took place in Italy.

Official Netflix poster for Love, Wedding Repeat – Copyright. Netflix

What is the run time of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

According to IMDb, the runtime of Love, Wedding, Repeat is 100 minutes.

What is the parental rating of Love, Wedding, Repeat?

The parental rating hasn’t been confirmed for Love, Wedding, Repeat, but if the trailer is any indication to go by we can expect a TV-14 rating.

Are you looking forward to the release of Love, Wedding, Repeat? Let us know in the comments below!

