Netflix Anime ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in March 2021

We’ve waited years to see the Pacific Rim anime series on Netflix, and now we can finally confirm that the hotly anticipated anime adaptation, Pacific Rim: The Black, is coming to Netflix in March 2021.

Pacific Rim: The Black is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series created by Greg Johnson and Craig Kyle, and based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Polygon Pictures is the animation studio behind the series, which Netflix subscribers should be more than familiar with. Polygon is responsible for the production of the Godzilla anime trilogy, Knights of Sidonia, and Drifting Dragons.

When is Pacific Rim: The Black season 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the date announcement trailer, we can now confirm that season 1 of Pacific Rim: The Black is coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 4th, 2021.

The anime series will be released globally on Netflix.

What is the episode count?

According to the anime official IMDb page Pacific Rim: The Black will feature a total of four episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 24 minutes.

What is the plot of Pacific Rim: The Black?

When kaiju rise from the sea and begin to lay waste to Australia, a young teenage boy, Taylor, and his sister, Hayley, use a giant mecha Jaeger to navigate the continent in search of their missing parents.

Does the anime take place in the same world as the movies?

When the project was first announced, it was confirmed that the anime series takes place in the same timeline as the live-action movies.

Is a second season already in the works?

When the series was first announced by Netflix, it was confirmed that two seasons of the anime would be produced.

It’s unclear when we’ll see a second season of Pacific Rim: The Black on Netflix. At the very least subscribers will be waiting until 2022 before we learn more.

Are you excited for the release of Pacific Rim: The Black on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!