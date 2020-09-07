Netflix Comedy ‘The 40-Year-Old Version’ Coming to Netflix in October 2020

There’s lots to unpack on Netflix this fall, and one of the exciting new Originals arriving soon is Radha Blank’s The Forty-Year-Old-Version. We have everything you need to know about The Forty-Year-Old Version, including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

The Forty-Year-Old-Version is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy-drama, starring, written, directed and produced by Radha Blank.

When is the Netflix release date of The Forty-Year-Old Version?

The Forty-Year-Old Version will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide on Friday, October 9th, 2020.

In January 2020 the feature debuted at the Sundance Film Festival where Radha Blank won the U.S Dramatic Competition Directing Award.

The comedy feature is R rated and has a total runtime of 129 minutes.

What is the plot of The Forty-Year-Old Version?

The synopsis for The-Forty-Year-Old Version has been provided by Netflix:

Radha is a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater in order to find her true voice.

Who are the cast members of The Forty-Year-Old Version?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Forty-Year-Old Version:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Julie Welker White Goodfellas | Morning Glory | Eat Pray Love Josh Whitman Reed Birney Georgia’s Friends | House of Cards | The Blacklist Radha Radha Blank She’s Gotta Have It | Timeless | Mixing Nia Archie Peter Kim Hackers | Sex and the City | After Forever Lamont Jacob Ming-Trent Watchmen | White Famous | Superfly Rosa Haskiri Velaquez Saved by the Bell | The Birch | Blue Bloods Elaine Imani Lewis Eighth Grade | The Get Down | Star Joy Peggy J. Scott The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel | Fosse/Verdon | Succession Waldo Antonio Ortiz Gravity | Blue Bloods | Illegal Tender Kamal T.J. Atoms Wu-Tang: An American Saga | You | Blue Bloods Forrest Andre Ward World Trade Center | Top Five | The Big Gay Musical Janella Mina Joo Into the Dark | Modern Family | Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Avery Ashlee Brian S.W.A.T | The Demented | Medal of Honour

When and where did filming take place for The Forty-Year-Old Version?

Principal photography took place in New York City from July 2019 to October 2019.

Will The Forty-Year-Old Version be available to stream in 4K?

The film was shot in 4K which means subscribers will have access to The Forty-Year-Old Version in 4K.

You will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix subscription and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

Are you looking forward to watching The Forty-Year-Old Version on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!