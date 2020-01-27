Netflix Coming-of-Age Series ‘I Am Not Okay with This’: Everything we Know so Far

From the mind that brought you The End of the F***ing World brings you the latest teen-drama on Netflix, I Am Not Okay with This. We have everything you need to know about I Am Not Okay with This, including the full cast list, plot and Netflix release date.

I Am Not Okay with This is an upcoming Netflix Original teen-drama based on the comic book of the same name by The End of the F***ing World writer Charles Forsman.

When is the Netflix release date for I Am Not Okay with This?

The wait for I Am Not Okay with This is less than a month away. Season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020. Netflix typically releases the most anticipated titles on Friday so hopefully, a Wednesday release isn’t an early death knell for the budding teen-drama.

As a full Original, I Am Not Okay with This will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

What is the plot of I Am Not Okay with This?

The plot for I Am Not Okay with This has been provided by Netflix:

Sydney is a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

Who are the cast members of I Am Not Okay with This?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in I Am Not Okay with This:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Maggie Kathleen Rose Perkins Gone Girl | The Better Half | Person of Interest Dina Sofia Bryant Blue Bloods | The Good Wife | The Code Brad Richard Ellie Veronica Mars | Should I Do It? | The Wretched Sydney Sophia Lillis It | It Chapter Two | Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase Stanley Barber Wyatt Oleff It | Guardians of the Galaxy | Once Upon a Time Liam Aidan Wojtak-Hissong Falling Water | Playdate | Abbey Hatcher Ricky Berry Zachary S. Williams I Am Frankie | Greenleaf | Rays Rookies Mr. Whitaker Gregg Daniel Hollywood Homicide | Spider-Man 3 | Hancock Mercedes Callahan Marisa Davila Schooled | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend | Atypical Richard Jackson Frazer Foxcatcher | Outsiders | Maggie’s Plan Jenny Tuffield Sophia Tatum Salt Ms. Cappriotti Patricia Scanlon Better Things | Getting On | Man on the Moon

This is the second production that Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff have starred together in, having previously starred in both chapters of It.

How many episodes will the first season debut with?

It has been confirmed that a total of eight episodes will be available to stream upon release.

What are the episode run times?

Thanks to IMDb, we now know that episodes of I Am Not Okay with This will have 30 minutes run time.

Will, I Am Not Okay with This be available to stream in 4K?

Certainly, all the latest Netflix Originals arrive with the capacity to be stream in 4K. To watch the series in 4K you will need a 4K device and a premium Netflix subscription.

How much of the novel will the series cover?

I Am Not Okay with This is based on the Charles Forsman coming of age comic of the same name. With a total of 160 pages, the series is more than likely to cover all the source material within the first season.

Can we expect to see a second season?

As the series hasn’t been listed as limited, this means there’s every chance that we could see the second season of I Am Not Okay with This. Renewal will be entirely dependant on the performance of the series with subscribers. If you become a fan of the series the best way for you to help get the series renewed is to rewatch, and ensure your friends and family are watching too.

When and where did filming for I Am Not Okay with This happen?

All of filming took place in the Summer of 2019, throughout the months of June and September.

Filming took place in multiple locations around Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh and Brownville.

Has Netflix released a trailer for I Am Not Okay with This?

With a month before release, Netflix is yet to release a trailer for I Am Not Okay with This.

Are you excited to watch I Am Not Okay With This? Let us know in the comments below!