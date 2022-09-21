‘Narco-Saints’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What to Expect

Narco-Saints is another successful k-drama to add to Netflix’s expanding library of Korean content. But has the k-drama been renewed for a second season? Not yet, and unless there are plans to take the story beyond its real-life inspiration renewal is increasingly unlikely.

With another successful k-drama in its filmography, Netflix continues to impress with its output of Korean content.

Narco-Saints is a South Korean crime-thriller series written and directed by Yoon Jong Bin, and stars Squid Game actor Park Hea Soo. Despite ‘Narco’ being present in the title, the series has no asscoiation with the beloved Netflix franchise Narcos. For the majority of the k-drama’s production, it was titled The Accidental Narco before eventually switching to Narco-Saints.

Based on true events, Narco-Saints takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname, only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

Narco Saints Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 21/09/2022)

At the time of writing Netflix has not made a decision on the future of Narco Saints. We expect this will take several weeks as Netflix monitors the performance of the series.

There are many factors that are involved in Netflix making the decision to renew a series. Some of the factors Netflix will consider are;

Total hours viewed (millions)

Time spent in the global top ten (days/weeks)

Cost of a second season

Currently, the series is performing extremely well and in its second week achieved a total of 62,650,000 million hours viewed, a 204% increase on its debut week. The series helped to dethrone the massively popular k-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Given the current projection of the series, we’re hopeful of renewal. However, over the next several weeks we’ll continue to report on the performance of the series, and whether or not the viewing statistics will line up with its potential renewal.

Does Narco-Saints need a second season?

Whether or not Narco-Saints needs a second season is completely subjective. There will be many subscribers who watched the series and will be satisfied by the ending, and there will also be plenty of subscribers who would love to see much more.

As far as the story goes, everything was wrapped up neatly for a satisfying ending. After helping the NIS and the DEA take down the drug lord Yo-hwan, Kang was finally able to return home. After a six-month time skip, Kang was back to work as a mechanic in his shop, where agent Chang-Oh offered two karaoke bars as payment for his work, but Kang turns the payment down.

With his work with the NIS finished, Kang wishes to discuss with his family his involvement in the capture of drug lord Yo-hwan, however, Chang-oh makes Kang aware that the NIS will never publicly acknowledge his involvement in the operation.

For the story to continue, Kang would need to continue his involvement with the NIS, and officially be hired as an undercover agent to infiltrate more drug rings or other criminal organizations. Without being hired by the NIS, it’s extremely hard to see where the story could go.

Alternatively, the series could be approached like an anthology, with the one consistent factor in each season being Chang Ho, played by Squid Game and Money Heist: Korea actor Park Hae Soo. Each season could see a different operation taking place in a different part of the globe, with a brand new cast of characters and story.

Would you like to see a second season of Narco-Saints on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!