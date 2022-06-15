Netflix K-Drama ‘Remarriage & Desires’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in July 2022

An exciting new k-drama starring Tomorrow actress Kim Hee Sun is coming to Netflix in July 2022, Remarriage & Desires. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Remarriage & Desires season 1 including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Remarriage & Desires is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series written by screenwriter Lee Geun Young (War of the Roses), and directed by Kim Jung Min (Secret Royal Inspector).

When is the Remarriage & Desires Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to release a trailer, but we can confirm that the first season of Remarriage & Desires is coming to Netflix on Friday, July 15th, 2022.

What is the plot of Remarriage & Desires?

At the exclusive matchmaking agency Rex, the upper members of society are catered to. Members of the matchmaking service are ambitious and aspire to upgrade their social status by marrying into the ranks of the elite, in particular those listed under the “Black” tier, an elite group consisting only of 0.001 percent of the population.

Who are the cast members of Remarriage & Desires?

Kim Hee Sun has only been seen on Netflix once, after making her Netflix debut in the k-drama series Tomorrow as Goo Ryun. The actress has starred in an incredible number of lead roles over the years, starting at the tender age of 16 in 1993.

Lee Hyun Wook will be familiar with Netflix subscribers who briefly appeared in the zombie-horror movie #Alive. In the movie, Lee Hyun Wook starred as Lee Sang Cheol, the neighbor of Joon-Woo who quickly succumbed to the virus after being bitten by a zombie.

Jung Eugene has already starred in two Netflix k-dramas, Romance Is a Bonus and Something in the Rain. Park Hoon starred alongside Kim Hee Sun in Tomorrow, but he also had guest roles in The King: Eternal Monarch and Designated Survivor: 60 Days. Cha Ji Yeon has only starred in two k-dramas prior to Remarriage & Desires, having previously starred in Scent of a Woman and Taxi Driver.

Below is the full cast list of Remarriage & Desires:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Seo Hye Seung Kim Hee Sun Tomorrow | Woman of Dignity | Angry Mom Lee Hyung Joo Lee Hyun Wook She Would Never Know | Search | #Alive Jin Yoo Hee Jin Yoo Hee Snowdrop | Catch the Ghost | Romance Is a Bonus Book Cha Seok Jin Park Hoon Nobody Knows | Haechi | Descendants of the Sun Choi Yoo Sun Cha Ji Yeon Taxi Driver | Scent of a Woman | The Treacherous Heo Jeong In Kim Yun Seo Secrets of a Woman | Glass Mask | Late Blossom Choi Seong Jae Kim Young Hoon Yeah, That’s How It Is | Mad Dog | The Beauty Inside Hyung Joo’s Mother Kim Mi Kyung 18 Again | Hi Bye, Mama! | V.I.P. TBA Kim Sa Kwon Home for Summer | Wok of Love | Avengers Social Club TBA Baek Joo Hee Crazy Love | My Name | Hush TBA Kim So Ra The Uncanny Counter | How to Buy a Friend | Once Again TBA Lady Jane The Universe’s Star | Detective Alice

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that the series will land with a total of eight episodes.

What are the episode run times?

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Remarriage & Desires on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!